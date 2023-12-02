Looking for a place to get in the holiday spirit? We’ve compiled a list of San Francisco holiday markets, many of which will be kicking off this weekend.

Check back throughout the holiday season as we will update the list as new fairs are scheduled. Or let us know of any we have left off this list at tips@missionlocal.com

Saturday Dec. 2

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts’ holiday mercadito will kick off on Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be held at the same time on Dec. 3, 9, 10 and 16. Click here to learn more about the artists, printmakers, and creatives attending.

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 245 Valencia St. (between 14th and Duboce) is hosting an “Etsy-like” holiday bazaar on Dec. 2. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local vendors will offer handmade products, including jewelry, candles, soaps, home decor, pottery and fused glass. Students from the church’s Greek school will sing traditional Greek Christmas carols between noon and 12:15 p.m. More information here.

The 18 Reasons holiday market promises festive, food-themed gifts — like chocolates, chili oil, dragon fruit earrings, and baked goods — from local vendors at 3674 18th St. on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information here.

Quantum Martial Arts San Francisco is hosting its 7th annual Quantum Leap Holiday Party on Dec. 2 from 2 to 8 p.m. There will be music, food, board breaking, forms, training stories and more dojo stuff at 2390 Mission St. #305. More information here.

Artillery AG + Ceramics’ holiday market will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2. Join them at 2751 Mission St. if you are interested in ceramics, brewed herbal tea lattes or musical performances from the Mission Arts Performance Project. More information here.

Heath Ceramics will host the Make Good Market Dec. 2 and 3rd from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. You can find out more here.

For those outside the Mission, here are more holiday markets to explore on Dec. 2:

In Golden Gate Park, Sunset Holiday Mercantile will be set up inside the San Francisco County Fair Building at 1199 9th Ave. on Dec. 2 and 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. More information here.

On Balboa St. between 35th to 39th avenues., a Balboa Jingle Holiday Party by Balboa Village Merchants Association will feature talented groups of artists, makers and craftspeople.⁠ The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2. More information here.

At Fort Mason Center, the West Coast Craft Market will be held outdoors in the chilly wind and sunshine. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Dec. 2 and 16. More information here.

For those in Lower Haight, WildBride Boutique’s holiday market will feature jewelry, dried floral wreaths, natural wine and more holiday gifts. The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 at 650-654 Fillmore St. More information here.

Sunday Dec. 3

Dynamo Donut & Coffee at 2760 24th St. will host a holiday pop-up selling jewelry, clothes, ceramics and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information here.

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts’ holiday mercadito will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to learn more about the artists, printmakers, and creatives attending.

Monday Dec. 4

An ugly sweater holiday party is going on at Mission Bowling Club at 3176 17th St. from 6 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 4. More information here.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Yerba Buena Community Benefit District at 701 Mission St. will host an art and makers market from Dec. 7 to 10. The events last mostly from afternoon to evening. For a detailed schedule and more information, click here.

Saturday Dec. 9

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts’ holiday mercadito will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to learn more about the artists, printmakers, and creatives attending.

Sunday Dec. 10

1890 Bryant Street Studios will host a holiday show and sale on Dec. 10 from noon to 5 p.m., featuring the work from 40 artists as well as gift-sized art. More information here.

Another holiday market from Sunset Mercantile, “Holidays on Taraval,” will take place on Dec. 10 from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at McCoppin Square, and will include a tree lighting, handmade goods and community activities. More information here.

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts’ holiday mercadito will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to learn more about the artists, printmakers, and creatives attending.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Secession Art & Design is returning to San Francisco for a holiday gift art pop-up at 307 Cortland Ave. from Dec. 14 to 17. More information here.

Saturday Dec. 16

The Galeria de la Raza at 2779 Folsom St. will have its Christmas Mercado showcasing QTPOC artists and vendors. You can find more information here. It will open at noon.

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts’ holiday mercadito will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to learn more about the artists, printmakers, and creatives attending.

Sunday Dec. 17

City Station SF, an outdoor community space at 701 Valencia St., will host its Christmas market on Dec. 17 between noon to 5 p.m.