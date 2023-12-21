A police car is parked in front of a building.
Police have surrounded a vehicle near Precita Park following a slow chase of a vehicle with a flat tire. Photo by Rae Wymer

A throng of police officers this evening descended upon Precita Park, where a police vehicle chase came to an end. Mission Local’s Eleni Balakrishnan at a shade before 5 p.m. saw at least a dozen police cars pursuing an SUV with a flat tire at a leisurely speed northbound along Mission Street, and then turning left onto Cesar Chavez toward the park.

Rae Wymer, at Precita Park, says police surrounded a Chevy SUV with Colorado plates and a flat front-right tire. She reports that kids at nearby Flynn Elementary were placed on lockdown; Flynn assistant principal Ronald Louie says that “a couple hundred” after-care students were inside. After some tense minutes, children and parents eventually streamed out of the school.

Dozens of officers were present initially, and they blocked off Precita Park. And least 10 remained at around 5:35.

YouTube video
Eleni Balakrishnan filmed a procession of police cars chasing an SUV with a flat tire at about 4:57 p.m. on Dec. 20

The particulars behind who was in the SUV, why he or she was being pursued and how he or she got a flat tire are not yet known. Mission Local has made inquires to the SFPD.

The SUV, Wymer reports, is crammed with toilet paper rolls, plastic bags, and other items — its entire trunk is packed. The suspect purportedly told police three cats were in the vehicle. Officers searched for them and Animal Care and Control was on-scene. Only one cat was located before the SUV was packed back up and towed off.

An ambulance, which may have held the driver of the SUV, departed for San Francisco General Hospital at around 5:40 p.m. Ingleside Station Capt. Amy Hurwitz would only say that a “non-officer individual” was hospitalized with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

She said today’s events may have stemmed from a “road rage incident.”

A car is parked on a street at night amidst the chaotic aftermath of a police chase.
Police examine the suspect’s vehicle following today’s chase and its conclusion at Precita Park. Photo by Rae Wymer

This is a breaking story and will be updated as possible.

  1. This police chase almost hit my wife return from school pickup. It was very far from leisurely. Through Noe Valley they had to be going 40-50 MPH

    1. It might have started high speed, but after the SUV got a flat tire it seemed to be moving relatively slow. They passed our house three times over the course of ten minutes and were moving at about the same speed as normal traffic each time.

