When San Francisco’s Police Commission voted in January to approve a new policy to curtail certain traffic stops that often target communities of color, it was hailed by some as a historic victory.

Now, nearly a year later, that policy has yet to be enacted. Instead, it remains mired in closed-door bargaining sessions with the police union.

The traffic stops, called pretext stops, are a common police practice: Police officers pull over drivers for minor infractions — like a broken tail light or expired tags — as an excuse to embark on a fishing expedition for other crimes. Officers have been accused of disproportionately using pretext stops to search and question Black and Latinx drivers, potentially leading to higher uses of force or killings among those groups.

The bargaining process, called “meet and confer,” allows for the San Francisco Police Officers Association, or POA, to raise concerns if the policy could affect the terms of its members’ labor contract.

But historically, meet and confer has been used to stall policies that the union dislikes, outside of public view, and forces negotiations for months or even years on policy issues outside its purview, according to those involved.

“It’s now been well known for quite a while that the scope of the meet and confer is one thing that the POA has traditionally abused,” said David Rizk, a deputy federal public defender who has done extensive police reform work with the San Francisco Bar Association. “Historically the city was expressly tolerant of that, as part of a sort of overall pro-labor approach to governance.”

The union over the years has often raised issues unrelated to its labor contract, Rizk said, delaying the policies from implementation.

And that the union opposes the pretext stop policy — one already successfully enacted in places like North Carolina and Washington — isn’t mere conjecture.

“Apparently it’s going to be a downright fight with us,” wrote union head Lt. Tracy McCray in the union’s October newsletter, “as we will not rollover on any policy that jeopardizes our ability to get dangerous criminals off our streets.” (The statement came after a series of policy discussions in 2022 in which McCray was present, and months into the commission’s negotiations with the union.)

The policy outlines nine non-moving traffic violations that officers should not use as the sole basis for stopping a driver, and encourages police to instead focus on more dangerous moving violations. If a motorist is suspected of a crime, officers can still pull them over for that crime and cite them for any of the nine violations.

“This is not a radical policy,” said Brian Cox, director of the Public Defender’s Office’s Integrity Unit. “What the Commission is doing is bringing us in line with best practices across the country.”

And yet, the policy remains in limbo, and the public remains in the dark as to why.

Potential conflicts of interest

In addition to the union and the commission, other city agencies also play a role in the meet and confer process: The City Attorney’s Office is present, as is the Department of Human Resources representative who delivers communications between the commission and the union.

These arrangements, however, raise the specter of a conflict of interest.

For example, the Department of Human Resources representative, LaWanna Preston, is not an independent go-between. She reports to the oft union-aligned police chief during the bargaining process, not the purportedly impartial HR department.

And the City Attorney’s Office represents both the police department and the Police Commission — often at odds. City attorneys will both defend officers facing lawsuits for misconduct, and advise the commission on setting policy and doling out discipline to those same officers.

“It’s time for the Police Commission to have its own attorney,” said Cox. “The City Attorney is the agency that defends the city in lawsuits and they represent the police department — they’re in a conflict of interest situation.”

To what extent the City Attorney’s Office and the Department of Human Resources are complicitly allowing the meet-and-confer process to drag on, sometimes for years, is unclear.

As in any attorney-client relationship, the commission can choose to take or reject the city attorney’s advice. And the San Francisco Bar Association, for its part, has warned that the union would try to stall the pretext stops policy, and that did not belong within the meet-and-confer process; they have also said in the past that the City Attorney’s Office gave improper advice to the commission.

The Police Commission has in recent years nominally been shifting away from the city’s history of obeisance to the union — but often chooses to hear the union out for longer than required by law.

Meet-and-confer specifically called out by DOJ

One of the U.S. Department of Justice’s 272 reform recommendations from 2016 to improve policing in San Francisco stated that the union and the commission should “identify ways to improve input and expedite the process in the future for other policy development.” In other words it emphasized the need for fast action, particularly when it comes to critical policies.

And, initially, steps were taken to make this so. Records show that in 2018, then-Police Commission President Robert Hirsch instructed the Department of Human Resources “to only meet and confer over mandatory subjects of bargaining.”

The current police commission has also taken a similar stance. When it passed the pretext stop policy in early 2023, Commissioner Kevin Benedicto called for a quick and “good-faith” bargaining process.

This week, Benedicto called the lengthy negotiations “disappointing.”

“We’re bargaining in good faith on issues that fall within the scope,” said Benedicto, though he did not say whether out-of-scope matters had been raised by the union over the past year.

Commission Vice President Max Carter-Oberstone agreed, saying that the meet and confer process for the pretext stop policy had already gone on for “an extraordinary amount of time” and that the commission has been “doing far more than the law requires.”

Carter-Oberstone seemed to agree with the Bar Association’s assessment that the policy is not subject to negotiation with the union.

Benedicto, who once advocated with the Bar Association, said it could be “very frustrating” for community members and groups who organize to push forward policy only to see stalled implementation.

Past time for impasse

While the pretext stop policy has been in meet and confer, a misinformation campaign has spread among often-online commentators who seem to believe the policy has already taken effect — and blame perceived lawlessness in the city on police having their hands tied.

And now, as the year mark approaches, some say action is needed.

“I think it’s well past time for the Police Commission to call an impasse,” said former commissioner Angela Chan, now a policy chief in the Public Defender’s office. She said she didn’t remember stalling tactics from the union being as common when she served on the Police Commission between 2010 and 2014.

There are recent precedents for this. When the Police Commission in 2016 found itself in a similar stalemate with the union over a contentious new use-of-force policy, it declared an impasse and decided to end negotiations, voting to adopt the policy six months later.

(The union filed a lawsuit, lost, then appealed. The Court of Appeal ruled that the city was not required to meet and confer on the policy, arguing that such a requirement would “defeat the purpose of requiring cities to make fundamental managerial or policy decisions independently.”)

The body-worn camera policy, too, was stalled for more than two years — an impasse was declared in 2019 and an agreement was reached by late 2020 to change one non-binding sentence.

“Sometimes you just have — to borrow a phrase from ‘The Godfather’ — … to go to the mattresses,” said Cox. Or, Rizk said, the commission could lift the veil on negotiations and make them public, applying some pressure on the union.

Today’s commission has already begun disclosing when messages were sent to the union and when responses were received by the commission.

But last week, despite being in recess, the Police Commission called a special meeting, apparently for the sole purpose of discussing the pretext stop policy with the labor negotiator. That meeting too was held in private.