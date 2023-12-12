A driver struck and killed a pedestrian and hit multiple vehicles near Rainbow Grocery on Folsom Street this afternoon, San Francisco police said.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was declared dead on the scene.

Officers responded to emergency calls about a collision in the Rainbow parking lot at 1745 Folsom St. around 2:50 p.m., said Public Information Officer Robert Rueca in a statement.

The driver is “obtaining medical attention,” Rueca said. He declined to comment on whether the driver was arrested, but said the driver remained on scene after the collision and is cooperating with an ongoing investigation.

Police also noted that drug or alcohol impairment did not appear to have contributed to the crash.

The popular grocery cooperative is known for developing a queue of cars as drivers wait to enter the small parking lot on busy days.

The city’s Vision Zero initiative, adopted in 2014, aimed to bring the total number of traffic deaths to zero by 2024, next year. The city has failed in its goal: So far this year, San Francisco has recorded 21 fatalities from traffic collisions, in line with traffic deaths over the past decade. Last year was the deadliest year for such deaths in the city since 2014, at 39 killed.

The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit is leading an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.