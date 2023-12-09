Looking for a place to get in the holiday spirit? We’ve compiled a list of San Francisco holiday markets, many of which will be kicking off this weekend.

Check back throughout the holiday season as we will update the list as new fairs are scheduled. Or let us know of any we have left off this list at tips@missionlocal.com.

Friday, Dec. 8

Mission Street vendors who are now selling from La Placita, a parking lot at 24th and Capp streets, will have a “Winter Wonderland” special event on Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Come do your holiday shopping and support local vendors. More information here.

Yerba Buena Community Benefit District at 701 Mission St. will host an art and makers market on Dec. 8 from 4 to 9 p.m. The events run mostly from afternoon to evening. For a detailed schedule and more information, click here.

Saturday, Dec. 9

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts’ holiday mercadito will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 9. Click here to learn more about the artists, printmakers, and creatives attending.

Yerba Buena Community Benefit District at 701 Mission St. will host an art and makers market on Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to midnight. The events run mostly from afternoon to evening. For a detailed schedule and more information, click here.

Foodwise is hosting a day of “Black Holiday Market” with local Black-owned businesses at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market on Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The pop-up is a partnership with Fillmore-based, Black-led marketplace In the Black. More information here.

Sunday, Dec. 10

The San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development is collaborating with Mission Street vendors for a Christmas market on Dec. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. The event will take place at El Tiangue at 2137 Mission Street. More information here.

1890 Bryant St. Studios will host a holiday show and sale on Dec. 10 from noon to 5 p.m., featuring work from 40 artists, as well as gift-sized art. More information here.

Yerba Buena Community Benefit District at 701 Mission St. will host an art and makers market on Dec. 10 from noon to 5 p.m. The events run mostly from afternoon to evening. For a detailed schedule and more information, click here.

Another holiday market from Sunset Mercantile, “Holidays on Taraval,” will take place on Dec. 10 from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at McCoppin Square, and will include a tree lighting, handmade goods and community activities. More information here.

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts’ holiday mercadito will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 10. Click here to learn more about the artists, printmakers, and creatives attending.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

The San Francisco Office of Small Business will present a Holiday Pop-up Shop event with 40 makers and artisans at City Hall On Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information here.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Secession Art & Design is returning to San Francisco for a holiday gift art pop-up at 307 Cortland Ave. from Dec. 14 to 17. More information here.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Luna Rienne Gallery’s Pop-Up Holiday Market runs from 3 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 at 3318 22nd Street. More information here.

The Galeria de la Raza at 2779 Folsom St. will have its Christmas Mercado, showcasing QTPOC artists and vendors. You can find more information here. It will open at noon.

Lotusland Yoga SF’s Community Holiday Party and local market is on Dec. 16 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 1360 Valencia Street. More information here.

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts’ holiday mercadito will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 16. Click here to learn more about the artists, printmakers, and creatives attending.

At Fort Mason Center, the West Coast Craft Market will be held outdoors in the chilly wind and sunshine. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 16. More information here.

A holiday pop-up by Queer Art Fair and consignment shop Everdaze will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 17 at 1669 Haight Street. More information here.

Sunday, Dec. 17

City Station SF, an outdoor community space at 701 Valencia St., will host its Christmas market on Dec. 17 between noon to 5 p.m.