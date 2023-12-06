San Francisco police respond to a crash on Mission Street.
San Francisco police respond to a crash on Mission Street. Photo by Will Jarrett.

At around 6:15 p.m., a car struck a motorcycle on Mission Street between 19th and 20th streets.

The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital from the scene of the crash, which occurred next to El Capitan Theatre. According to an officer at the scene, the rider sustained significant but non-fatal injuries.

The windshield of the silver Toyota that crashed into the motorcycle was smashed and the front of the car was badly dented, but the driver seemed to be unharmed.

Police cruisers blocked off 19th and 20th Streets while the damaged vehicles were moved away.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it is received.

Follow Us

DATA REPORTER. Will was born in the UK and studied English at Oxford University. After a few years in publishing, he absconded to the USA where he studied data journalism in New York. Will has strong views on healthcare, the environment, and the Oxford comma.

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. Do not leave multiple comments under multiple names on one article. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *