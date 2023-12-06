At around 6:15 p.m., a car struck a motorcycle on Mission Street between 19th and 20th streets.

The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital from the scene of the crash, which occurred next to El Capitan Theatre. According to an officer at the scene, the rider sustained significant but non-fatal injuries.

The windshield of the silver Toyota that crashed into the motorcycle was smashed and the front of the car was badly dented, but the driver seemed to be unharmed.

Police cruisers blocked off 19th and 20th Streets while the damaged vehicles were moved away.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it is received.