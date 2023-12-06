police car lights, hit-and-run
Photo by Lola M. Chavez

A man was left in serious condition after being stabbed on Tuesday night in the Mission District, according to police and San Francisco General Hospital.

Police responded to Mission and 20th streets at around 7:50 p.m., according to Officer Kwanjai Laokwansathitaya, a department spokesperson. There, officers found a man suffering from stab wounds, gave him aid and called an ambulance, which took him to San Francisco General Hospital nearby.

He was transported with life-threatening injuries, police said. He remains in “serious condition,” the hospital added Wednesday morning.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.



