A woman was detained by BART police at the 24th Street station this morning after a train operator mistook her torch lighter for a firearm, the agency’s police officers said.

Sofia Velasquez, who said she was coming from Lafayette, said she was arriving at the 24th Street station holding a white torch lighter that looks similar to a tiny pistol, when four officers charged at her. They surrounded Velasquez and handcuffed her.

“I just had the lighter out, they walk up and say, ‘Put your hands on the ground,’” Velasquez said. “I just see them coming all deep … they drew blood. I was just confused, like ‘What’s going on?’”

Police could be heard shouting for Velasquez to stop at just after 10 a.m., and Velasquez could be heard crying out in pain as passengers in the station looked on. Trains were stopped for several minutes and skipped over 24th Street, proceeding towards Glen Park.

“There’s no firearm, please let me go!” Velasquez could be heard saying as officers searched through her large suitcase.

After Velasquez was released and Mission Local began interviewing her and taking photos of her bloodied wrist, BART officers approached to also photograph and document her injuries.

Sofia Velasquez showing the results of her handcuffing by BART police on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan.

“We got called to a female who possibly had a firearm and put it in her suitcase or backpack,” said BART police officer B. Lopez, one of the four who detained Velasquez with zip tie handcuffs.

Even after officers had searched through Velasquez’s suitcase and backpack and identified the lighter, Lopez said the officers kept her detained for a few additional minutes as they checked her identity with dispatch.

“We still have to proceed with how we encounter a firearm,” Lopez said later. Lopez told Mission Local that Velasquez was on probation. Officers released her moments later.

Trains resumed at 24th Street by 10:13 a.m.