With Christmas almost upon us, knowledgeable sources tell us that Santa is working himself ragged to finalize this year’s festivities.

Fortunately, there are plenty of folk in San Francisco and the surrounding environs helping him pick up the slack — with toy drives, sumptuous holiday feasts, and other Christmassy events. If you want to lend a hand, here are some places you can sign up to volunteer.

Tenderloin Tessie

Tenderloin Tessie is a nonprofit that hosts holiday meals with an emphasis on making everyone feel included. This Christmas, its volunteers are hoping to serve around 700 people at 1187 Franklin St. with a dinner lasting from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

As well as a full Christmas dinner, the event will feature free haircuts for those in need from Barber Irene plus gift bags of non-perishables like combs and candy bars. Michael Gagne, president of the nonprofit, said that the group is still looking for around 20 more volunteers. Several shifts are available:

Sunday, December 24, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Prep work and loading food.

Monday, December 25, 9 a.m. to noon: Decorating.

Monday, December 25, noon to 4 p.m.: Preparing and serving food.

Monday, December 25, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Clearing up.

Prospective volunteers are asked to get in touch with Gagne at tenderlointessie@gmail.com.

Salvation Army

On Christmas Day, the Salvation Army will be delivering some 4,000 meals to the homes of seniors, sick people, and others who have difficulty leaving their homes.

“It’s more than a meal,” said spokesperson Jennifer Byrd. “These deliveries mean they will be able to talk with someone on Christmas.”

Byrd said that around 65 more drivers are still required. Several shifts are available between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can sign up today on the Salvation Army website.

St. Anthony’s

The St. Anthony’s dinner hall at 121 Golden Gate Ave. is hosting a feast from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Christmas day. Kitchen staff and volunteers are expecting to prepare 2,100 pounds of chicken, 400 pounds of vegetables, and 470 pounds of brownies.

Spokesperson Sally Haims said that they have enough volunteers for Christmas Day, but that many more people are needed to help with the daily meal services the following week: “We struggle with a shortage of volunteers as soon as December 26,” said Haims.

You can sign up to help with food preparation, sorting clothes, providing tech support, and more on the St. Anthony’s website.

Our Youth Matter

If you are able to make a trip out across the Bay, Oakland nonprofit Our Youth Matter is organizing its 11th annual toy giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 23 from noon until 3 p.m.

The event will be held at the Rainbow Recreation Center, 5800 International Blvd. It will involve not only free toys but also food, hot chocolate, a photo booth — and perhaps a visit from Santa Claus himself.

According to organizer Itonya Conner, the event requires roughly 20 more volunteers to help with sorting toys, setting up, serving food, and more. You can sign up to volunteer here.

As well as volunteers, the nonprofit is still seeking toy donations, with around 500 more required to meet the anticipated demand, said Conner. Toys can be dropped off at the Rainbow Recreation Center, 5800 International Blvd., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. this week.

Mama T’s Christmas dinners

While you are in Oakland, Mama T’s restaurant at 1711 Telegraph Ave. could also use a helping hand. The business plans to deliver around 300 meals to homeless encampments, senior housing, and other in-need groups on Christmas Day.

Around 15 volunteers are still required to help with the food prep and deliveries. You can offer your services by calling Itonya Conner at 510-990-0024.

John O’Connell clothing donations

John O’Connell High School is taking donations of warm clothes. You can find them at 2355 Folsom St., and can get more information by emailing lopezc3@sfusd.edu.

Used underwear and socks will not be accepted!

GLIDE

The anti-poverty nonprofit GLIDE aims to serve around 2,400 people at its 330 Ellis St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and will be delivering additional meals to encampments. A second holiday meal will be provided at the same time on Christmas Day, too.

The nonprofit also received 2,000 toys in its toy drive and will be distributing them this week.

Spokesperson Tri Nguyen said that they had enough volunteers for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but that there were still slots available before and after. You can see a full calendar of possible shifts on the GLIDE website.

San Francisco City Impact

San Francisco City Impact is a Christian charity that offers food and community services to residents of the Tenderloin.

The nonprofit will be serving hot meals and giving out blankets on Christmas day, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 144 Taylor St.

Volunteers are required to prepare and serve the food, help run a holiday party for kids, sort and distribute presents, and more. You can sign up here — bear in mind that a $25 donation is requested to help cover the cost of supplies and admin.

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly

This nonprofit aims to reduce isolation and loneliness in older adults. On Christmas, volunteers will deliver presents and chat with hundreds of older city residents.

According to Executive Director Cathy Michalec, the nonprofit has enough volunteers for the Christmas period — but they are still looking for more in the new year. Volunteers are typically asked to commit to two visits with an elderly person each month.

You can find out more or sign up as a volunteer on the Little Brothers website.

Project Open Hand

Open Hand is a nonprofit that delivers food to the sick and vulnerable in San Francisco and Oakland. Their meal prep volunteering slots are filled for Christmas Day, but shifts are available before and after the holiday.

You can see available shifts on the Open Hand website.

HandsOn Bay Area

More volunteering opportunities are available to peruse on HandsOn Bay Area website.

If you are seeking volunteers for your San Francisco Christmas event and have not been included in this list, let us know at info@missionlocal.com.