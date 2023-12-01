Two women rushed into Tony’s Market and Liquor Store, Friday morning, begging the sitting employee Sam for water. “They said, ‘Hurry up, ‘hurry up,'” Sam recalled. “At first I thought she was rude, and later I understood: She was rushing.”

A white sedan caught on fire on 24th Street this morning, across the street from the liquor store, according to videos provided by a reader who captured a BMW engulfed in flames as it sat on the corner.

In an initial video, taken near 8:20 a.m., fire shoots up from the car’s front seats as it sits on the corner of 24th and Hampshire streets, outside an apartment building. A second video shows the blaze quickly consuming the vehicle, and spewing smoke high into the air. An ambulance arrives on scene shortly thereafter.

Maria Garcia, the neighbor who filmed the incident from an apartment nearby, said she “heard a little explosion” and then “saw the smoke” from her window. An employee at Dagwood & Scoops, a sandwich shop across the street from the burning car, also heard an explosion earlier this morning.

The woman and her daughter were driving the car when it started smoking, they allegedly told the liquor store employee Sam. One of the women told him the car was her father’s.

“I saw the car smoke all over, and then I saw the fire,” Sam said. “It was getting bigger and bigger. I was scared for the building.”

The women attempted to put out the fire until the fire department arrived, Sam said, which took about 20 minutes by his count. A worker at Dynamo Donut + Coffee said he saw the car smoking, and believed it had overheated. The driver parked it on the south-side of 24th Street in a rush.

There appeared to be no other damage nor injuries to the driver and passenger.

The white BMW on fire on 24th and Hampshire streets. Video courtesy of Sam.

Captain Jonathan Baxter, the spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department, said that he did not have record of the fire, meaning there were no injuries associated with it and that it was a police matter.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded near 8:40 a.m. after firefighters had extinguished the flames and canvassed the scene for witnesses or victims, but did not find any. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said, and no injuries were reported.

At about 9:45 a.m., the charred car was being towed away.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The initial video showing flames confined to the front half of the car. Video courtesy Maria Garcia.

A second video showing flames fully engulfing the BMW, and an ambulance arriving on scene. Video courtesy Maria Garcia.