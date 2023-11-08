ODC Theater: Oceánica Ballet presents Sleepy Hollow & Lupita

Oceánica Ballet presents Sleepy Hollow & Lupita, an autumn-themed double bill featuring the tale of the Headless Horseman and a ballet celebration of life inspired by Día de Los Muertos. Evening performances Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., matinee performances Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Red Poppy Art House: FORMOSUS II, An Evening with Four Latin American Poets

Red Poppy Art House presents An Evening with Four Latin American Poets: Adrian Arias, Jose Antonio Galloso, Roger Santivanez and Arturo Davila. Admission on a sliding scale donation ($10 to $25). 7:30 to 9 p.m. at 2698 Folsom St.

Dance Mission Theater: Deborah Slater Dance Theater presents in the Presence of Absence

“In the Presence of Absence,” led by Deborah Slater, brings together a wide range of individuals to tell some of the millions of stories of the last three years — how the pandemic brought into focus the vast diversity of experiences, and yet provided a unifying lens through which to view our world. The show plays Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets and more information on tiered pricing here.

Bissap Baobab: Edgardo Cambon and Latido