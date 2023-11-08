Nov. 8, Wednesday
Dance Mission Theater: Sankofa, Black Arts in the Americas, Part 2
Explore the power of “Black Art, from the Harlem Renaissance to the civil rights movement” in this online lecture and workshop, from 5 to 7 p.m. Open to all who identify as BIPOC — regardless of whether they attended Part 1 or not.
Gray Area: Incubator Artist Salon
Select members of Gray Area’s incubator 2023 cohort will present their work with the cultural incubator in TED-style talks, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., in person at 2665 Mission St., or online.
500 Capp Street Foundation: Drag Make Up Workshop with Mudd the Two Spirit
Join the 500 Capp Street Foundation for a drag makeup workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets sold on a sliding scale (minimum $20). Limited Capacity. QTBIPOC are prioritized. Contact visit@500cappstreet.org for more information.
Bissap Baobab: Cubadescarga and El Timbon
Another week, another Cuba descarga! Head to Bissap Baobab for Cuban music, salsa and fare, 7 to 10 p.m., 2243 Mission St. As usual, salsa dance with El Timbon will follow at 10 p.m.
518 Valencia: Eric Porter speaking on “A People’s History of SFO”
Join Eric Porter, author of the recent “A People’s History of SFO,” for a deep look at SFO, which has come a long way from its muddy beginnings as Mills Field in the 1920s. The event will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 518 Valencia St. Free event, donations gladly accepted.
Nov. 9, Thursday
500 Capp Street Foundation: Memoria Trans SF
In the second installment of Memoria Trans SF, the 500 Capp Street Foundation invites people to drop by and share their trans archives. 5 to 7 p.m. For questions, write to visit@500cappstreet.org.
Creativity Explored: Old Friends/New Friends, Live Reading and Dance Performance
Join Old Friends/New Friends at Creativity Explored for an evening of art, featuring introductions with Curator Natasha Boas, live readings by artist Amanda Eicher, and a dance performance by Emma Lanier and Cauveri Suresh. From 5 to 7 p.m. at 3245 16th St.
Southern Exposure: Simone Bailey & Hannah Waiters in Conversation and Hometraining Closing Reception
It’s your last chance to see Simone Bailey’s “Hometraining” solo exhibition — at Southern Exposure from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 3030 20th St.
Public Works: Pretty Lights After Party ft. Minnesota, Maddy O’Neal + more
Ready to kick off the long weekend? Head to Public Works for some late night music and dancing. Doors open at 10 p.m. at 161 Erie St.
Nov. 10, Friday
Manny’s: Jazz Mafia presents On the Corner Fridays
Swing by the parklet in front of Manny’s on Valencia and 16th streets for another week of free jazz and One the Corner Fridays. 5 to 7 p.m.
Brava Theater: SFBATCO presents New Roots Theatre Festival 2023
This weekend the Brava Theater will host the New Roots Theatre Festival, a three-day event with varied programming to unearth artistic voices in the Bay Area. Click here for more information on tickets and schedule.
Victoria Theatre: BARD Theatre presents “Much Ado About Nothing”
Head to the Victoria Theatre at 2961 16th St. to see William Shakespeare’s classic comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing,” reimagined in 1950s Hollywood. Multiple showings throughout the weekend.
The Marsh: Dan Hoyle — Border People
A performance by Dan Hoyle on living on or across borders, both geographic and cultural at the Marsh at 1062 Valencia St., 7 p.m. Tickets starting at $25.
ODC Theater: Oceánica Ballet presents Sleepy Hollow & Lupita
Oceánica Ballet presents Sleepy Hollow & Lupita, an autumn-themed double bill featuring the tale of the Headless Horseman and a ballet celebration of life inspired by Día de Los Muertos. Evening performances Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., matinee performances Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Red Poppy Art House: FORMOSUS II, An Evening with Four Latin American Poets
Red Poppy Art House presents An Evening with Four Latin American Poets: Adrian Arias, Jose Antonio Galloso, Roger Santivanez and Arturo Davila. Admission on a sliding scale donation ($10 to $25). 7:30 to 9 p.m. at 2698 Folsom St.
Dance Mission Theater: Deborah Slater Dance Theater presents in the Presence of Absence
“In the Presence of Absence,” led by Deborah Slater, brings together a wide range of individuals to tell some of the millions of stories of the last three years — how the pandemic brought into focus the vast diversity of experiences, and yet provided a unifying lens through which to view our world. The show plays Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets and more information on tiered pricing here.
Bissap Baobab: Edgardo Cambon and Latido
Join Uruguayan-born conguero and singer Edgardo Cambon for a salsa dance night at Bissap Baobab, 9 to 11:55 p.m., 2243 Mission St.
Public Works: KiNK & DJ Holographic and Disclosure vs. Fred Again Tribute Dance Party
If you can’t make it out to Public Works on Thursday, you’re in luck. Not one but three more late night events are happening at Public Works this weekend: a KINK and DJ Holographic event and a Disclosure vs. Fred Again Tribute Dance Party on Friday and another event on Saturday with Michal Menert and Late Night Radio.
Nov. 11, Saturday
Garden for the Environment: Urban Composting Workshops and Rainwater Harvesting
For those who have a green thumb — or want to — learn to compost at the free Urban Composting Workshop or learn how to easily and safely capture rainwater at the rainwater harvesting event. Both events will be held at 1590 7th Ave., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The composting workshop is free. The rainwater workshop is $10, but participants will receive a $10 gift card for attending.
Elixir celebrates 20 years
Elixir SF, the whiskey bar housed in the city’s second-oldest saloon on 16th and Guerrero streets, is celebrating its 20th anniversary — and 165 years of history — this weekend, November 11. Go for the jamón serrano and taco bar; stay for the drinks specials and live music. No fewer than 12 hours of partying are planned: the event runs from day to night, from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Atlas Cafe: Titans of Comedy by Mutiny Radio
Free Saturday street comedy at 3049 20th St., 2 p.m.
18 Reasons: Holiday Pie Primer
Just in time for thanksgiving, learn to make the crispiest pie dough and feast on some seasonal dishes at 18 reasons with Jennifer Altman. Tickets cost $165 per person ($155 for members) for the four-hour-long cooking workshop. Limited tickets available.
MCCLA: MOLE to Die For contest
The time of year has come again for the Mission Cultural Center’s mole tasting contest. $25 ticket includes Mole dinner, tasting, drink, the altar exhibit and entertainment. From 5 to 7 p.m. at 2868 Mission St.
Verdi Club: Dinner Dance Party featuring The Bob Gutierrez Band
Dinner and dancing at the Verdi Club, with live music from The Bob Gutierrez Band, from 5:30 p.m. at 2424 Mariposa St. Tickets including or excluding dinner available.
Nov. 12, Sunday
The Marsh: Brian Copeland — The Waiting Period
The Marsh presents The Waiting Period with Brian Copeland, which is a look at a 10-day period in Copeland’s life—the mandatory 10-day waiting period before he could lay his hands on the newly purchased gun with which he planned to take his own life. Performance at 12 p.m. Free tickets for general seating, $50/100 donation for reserved seats.
Community Music Center: Introduction to Blues Workshop with Larry Dunn
Get ready to jam and explore blues grooves with Larry Dunn, at the Mission Community Music Center at 544 Capp St., 3 p.m. Free event, register using form here.
Verdi Club: Hello! Bachata
Daytime dancing at Verdi Club at 2424 Mariposa St. From 3:30 to 8 p.m., the venue will open its doors to bachata and salsa dancers on the main floor and kizomba dancers upstairs. $15 dollar cover, payable with Venmo. More information on lesson times here.