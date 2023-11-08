A city performance audit of San Francisco’s various homeless outreach and response teams found a lack of coordination among teams, inconsistent goal tracking and poor contract oversight, among other issues.

The four departments that operate street teams use at least eight different data collection systems, the report says, but are unable to easily share or link data across teams or departments.

Limited data access and sharing practices make it challenging for street team members to understand a client’s full history and connect them to resources on the ground, the report found. It also means the city cannot analyze longitudinal data about the outcomes and impact of the street teams.

Following the release of the audit, Supervisor Dean Preston, who commissioned it, called for a hearing on its findings.

“Our City’s street teams are essential for responding to crises and connecting people to the help they need,” said Preston. “We should be making sure the City is setting these teams up for success by providing the necessary oversight, management, and ensuring that we have adequate treatment beds, shelters, and other services available for referrals.”

The audit covers 11 teams that respond to emergencies and intervene with people on the street, largely helping those who are experiencing a substance use or mental health crisis with a goal of getting treatment or care.

The audit, conducted by the Board of Supervisors Budget and Legislative Analyst’s Office, examined all 11 teams over a five-year period, from fiscal year 2018 to 2022.

The report came to seven findings and 20 recommendations on management across teams, goals and performance evaluation, contract oversight, data access and sharing, resource referral capacity, team member availability and staff support.

Over the five years analyzed in the audit, there have been nine contracts with six organizations involved in the street teams, the report found. The departments that manage these contracts, particularly the Department of Public Health, are not providing adequate oversight of the contractors, it said.

For example, two of the health department’s contractors, HealthRight 360 and RAMS, had not had any formal contract monitoring reports generated after more than two and a half years of operation.

“Inadequate contract monitoring is a risk for the City and for the street teams,” the audit report said. “It is also a risk for the street teams that rely heavily on contractors to meet the goals of the teams and is particularly concerning for newer teams.”

Some contractors have only inconsistently met the expectations outlined in the contracts, while some contracts did not contain adequately specific scope of work. For example, one of the street teams, Harm Reduction Therapy Center, was working for the health department without a signed, executed contract in place for over 18 months.

When street teams are out on the streets, many requested resources are not always immediately available, the report found.

On average, 13 percent of the time, according to fire department data, a requested service was unavailable. Eighty four percent of these are due to lack of shelter capacity, the report showed.

Street teams also face staffing issues: Dispatched street teams, which respond to 911 and 311 calls for service, have fewer units available to respond than originally planned when the teams started.

When team members are on leave, for example, not just anyone can fill in. Street teams usually require staffing and collaboration from at least two and sometimes three agencies: Fire Department for community paramedics, DPH for contracted peer counselors and Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing for contracted Homeless Outreach Team members.

On staffing, the report also found that support for relationship building among team members has decreased, which increases the risk of burnout, turnover and job dissatisfaction for street team members across departments.

No longer, for example, is there support for post-call debrief sessions or informal social gatherings.

All four city departments that run the street teams, including the Department of Emergency Management, Department of Public Health, Fire Department, and Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, largely agreed with the recommendations and said they are working to implement the recommendations.