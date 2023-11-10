Board President Aaron Peskin and judges have a plea for Stop Crime SF: Stop meddling in judicial elections.

From the steps of City Hall, Peskin and a handful of lawyers gathered Thursday condemning two recently announced election challenges against sitting San Francisco Superior Court judges. Both candidates are supported by the Stop Crime SF group, as well as a coalition of organizations that call for more punitive criminal sentences.

“I hope this court doesn’t become a political body,” said Judge Anthony Kline, the former presiding justice of California’s First District Court of Appeal. “You can buy a court in Texas, but you can’t buy a judge in San Francisco.”

Stop Crime SF, which includes organizations like Together SF, argued the sitting Superior Court judges’ Patrick Thompson and Michael Begerts’ decisions contribute to a “revolving door” of crime and repeat offenders.

“Judge Begert and Thompson are by far the worst judges on the Superior Court and have a demonstrated track record of releasing serious and dangerous offenders back into the public. San Francisco is waking up to the role that these judges have played in worsening public safety,” said a Thursday emailed statement from Stop Crime SF president Frank Noto.

Thursday’s press conference resembled a civic lesson, and an elementary one: Peskin said today that the one of the two judges targeted by Stop Crime SF does not even preside over criminal cases, and the second handles preliminary hearings, and thus cannot issue the “tough-on-crime” sentences that the group seeks.

The majority of superior court judges are appointed by the governor and serve a first-term before being re-elected. Challenges in judicial elections are relatively uncommon — and Thursday’s speakers believed these recent ones went too far. “These races should not be countenanced. There’s nothing these sitting judges have done that rises to the level of removing them,” Peskin said.

Two challengers think otherwise. On Nov. 7, San Francisco Deputy District Attorney prosecutor Jean Roland, who has 22 years of prosecuting experience, announced her candidacy against sitting Thompson, who worked 30 years as a civil attorney before his 2022 appointment by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

A week earlier, Albert “Chip” Zecher, who was a private attorney and general counsel for Intevac Inc. corporation from 2013-20, declared he’d run against Begert, who was appointed by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2011.

Begert works at the CARE Court, or Community, Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court. It grants court-orders for mentally ill people to have a treatment plan. Begert, like any judge who would work there, is tasked by the state to issue mental health alternatives, and doesn’t preside over criminal cases.

Thompson presides over preliminary hearings to determine if there’s enough evidence in a case to hold a trial, and has only been on the job for less than a year after his appointment by Newsom. “He doesn’t even have a record that anybody could oppose,” Peskin said, referring to Thompson’s brief judgeship.

The judges, including former court justices Anthony Kline, Harold E. Kahn, and presiding Judge Teri L. Jackson said today that the law-based decision-making abilities, or judicial discretion, are limited by the state.

“If a judge doesn’t consider what they are required to consider, then they’re not doing their job and should be held accountable,” Kline said. “It’s the job of the police to stop crime. It’s the job of the court to make sure the police follow the Constitution.”

Peskin also espoused the idea of governmental checks-and-balances with solemn importance and the former and presiding judges detailing the ins and outs of their job. The verdict: Judicial elections should be reserved only to oust a judge who clearly violates their duty to uphold the Constitution.

The judges said encouraging frequent and politically-fueled judicial elections could be a death knell for democracy. As with all elections, races and outcomes could be swayed by special interests, Kline said, potentially leading to corruption.

Additionally, flouting beliefs — such as “soft” or “tough” on crime, like Stop SF Crime suggests — raises serious questions for judges presiding on cases, said Judge Teri L. Jackson, the presiding Justice of the First Appellate District Court. She asked Thursday’s audience of mostly journalists to imagine a hypothetical situation, where an individual with a housing case came before a judge who declared themselves pro-tenant or pro-landlord.

“Do you feel that that judge would be fair and impartial?” Jackson said. “We’re not here to be tough on crime or liberal on crime. We’re trying to apply the law.”

And checks and balances already exist, the judges argued. Per the California Superior Court, an attorney may request a judge to be removed from a case without reason, added Asian American Bar Association treasurer Kelly M. Matayoshi. If one believes a judge overstepped their discretion, a case can be appealed, though that rarely happens.

Though absent from the conference, candidates Zecher and Roland released statements criticizing it. They reiterated their qualifications and drive to make changes in San Francisco.

“My experience and qualifications to serve San Francisco as one of their judges speaks for itself,” a statement from Zecher said. “It is unfortunate that an elected official would jump to assumptions about who I am and how I would rule without knowing or ever having a conversation with me.”

“I look forward to engaging with voters about … the change I hope to bring, and having them decide who is best to represent them,” Roland stated. “I know people like to play politics and it saddens me that an elected official would rush to judge me without having one interaction with me ever.”

Peskin said his views remained nonpartisan — he similarly denounced a liberal challenger to a sitting judge in 2018. “I opposed this from the left or the right.”