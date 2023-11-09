This article was originally published March 20, 2023. But, you know, it feels timely right now.

APEC is here, and tens of thousands of international dignitaries and journalists will be streaming into San Francisco. They’ll be getting an up-close whiff of problems they’ve only previously read about or watched on TV. And if it feels like all those recent articles about misery and exodus and “doom loops” in San Francisco were generated by an AI chatbot, rest assured, they were not. That’d be a union violation.

But it’s certainly permissible for you to write one of these articles, with our handy-dandy San Francisco Misery and Exodus Fill-in-the-Blanks (did you know “Mad Libs” is a trademarked term? Surprised us, too).

Follow the form and write your own article. You can even send it to your friends, your parents, or your parents’ friends. Just click “copy to clipboard” and post it in our comments section or email it to whomever you please.