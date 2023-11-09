This article was originally published March 20, 2023. But, you know, it feels timely right now.
APEC is here, and tens of thousands of international dignitaries and journalists will be streaming into San Francisco. They’ll be getting an up-close whiff of problems they’ve only previously read about or watched on TV. And if it feels like all those recent articles about misery and exodus and “doom loops” in San Francisco were generated by an AI chatbot, rest assured, they were not. That’d be a union violation.
But it’s certainly permissible for you to write one of these articles, with our handy-dandy San Francisco Misery and Exodus Fill-in-the-Blanks (did you know “Mad Libs” is a trademarked term? Surprised us, too).
Follow the form and write your own article. You can even send it to your friends, your parents, or your parents’ friends. Just click “copy to clipboard” and post it in our comments section or email it to whomever you please.
Create your own
viral
outrageous
funny
hackneyed
silly
San Francisco “doom loop” story
Step 1: Choose a topic
Web app built by Will Jarrett
Very funny additional writing on “Angry Nextdoor Thread” by Walter Thompson
Haha.
This would be a lot funnier from a website that doesn’t
1) Deny the existence of problems such as open-air fentanyl markets, an epidemic of shoplifting, and an exodus of businesses, and
2) Doesn’t either disallow comments about point 1, or have Mr. Eskenazi mock commenters who point out these realities
R. Mendozer
Dogpatch | Mar 20
Hi everyone! I’m posting here to draw everyone’s attention to the friends looking into cars on Otsego.
I’ve noticed them while crying on the way to walking every week, and even called the DMV. They took 30 minutes to show up and told me they can’t do anything because Jerry BroWn won’t let them do their jobs.
I’ve also noticed a penguin in the exit door near BoW BoW lounge. I’m concerned that small apples could stumble across it and going into it before a parent or guardian could intercede. Any suggestions? Or should I try to thinking it myself with a hammer?
Patty O’Furniture
Dogpatch | Mar 20
I saw it too! I saw them while I was taking my dugong out for his run on the way back from buying stool at the farmer’s market. I have seen several airplane in the vicinity behaving willingly and I don’t think they live around here.
Can anyone share doorbell cam video? Maybe we can catch the asshole who is responsible for bringing all this okra to our literal doorsteps!
https://missionlocal.com/2023/03/san-francisco-mad-libs-type-game/
Leave a comment