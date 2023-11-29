In character materials submitted by his dodgy former supervisors, federally convicted ex-senior inspector Bernie Curran was essentially described as the glue that held the Department of Building Inspection together.

And that is a terrifying thought. Say what you will about Curran — who is presently serving a yearlong sentence in federal prison on bribery charges and is also on the hook for a two-year state prison term for perjury — but you can’t say he wasn’t working hard.

He was the glue that held this city’s building inspection program together. And, considering his propensities, it’s not clear how well that glue is gonna hold.

This is one of the concerns that inspired an ongoing DBI audit of the many, many, many properties Curran worked on. The building department is also going over projects undertaken by federally convicted engineer and permit expediter Rodrigo Santos — and, crucially, on projects where they worked together.

The Department of Building inspection is scrutinizing (at least) 3,021 properties on which Curran self-scheduled inspections between 2008 and 2019. Santos, in that same timeframe, was involved with at least 2,542 city projects. Curran and Santos overlapped on 118 projects.

But that is not all. Oh no — that is not all. Earlier this month, the feds struck again, charging ex-building department plan-checkers Rodolfo “Rudy” Pada and Cyril Yu with bribery.

Pada and Yu are essentially charged with checking the boxes and moving plans along in exchange for meals, drinks and the odd cash-filled envelope from developer Sia Tahbazof and associated executives.

Via our new map, you can now search for projects worked on by all four former employees. Find your address using the search bar or filter by Curran, Santos, Pada, and Yu using the checkboxes.

Map by Will Jarrett. Data from the Department of Building Inspection.

Considering Curran went to jail over payments he also received from Tahbazof, an interesting business model emerges. As we’ve written before, if the feds’ charges are true, Tahbazof essentially achieved vertical integration within DBI: He had the guys checking his plans in his pocket as well as the guy who’d go out in the field to inspect them.

The map also includes the 8,168 properties signed off by Yu in 2013 to 2021 as well as the 8,341 projects worked on by Pada from 2000 to 2017.

Interested in combinations? That figures: The map allows you to search where everyone overlapped.

There are 798 properties with Curran plus Yu or Pada. There are 642 with Santos and Yu/Pada. There were 49 properties worked on by Curran, Santos and Yu/Pada. There were at least seven properties with all four of them.

And, best of all, the map is expandable. If more DBI figures come under scrutiny, we can add them in at a later date.

Happy hunting.

Methodology

Data on Bernie Curran and Rodrigo Santos was provided by the Department of Building Inspection. Permit data on Cyril Yu and Rudy Pada was obtained via the department’s Building Permit Addenda dataset and was associated with addresses using the DBI search portal.

You can download the full dataset here.

If you spot any errors or bugs, let us know at will@missionlocal.com.