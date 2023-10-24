San Francisco police discovered a deceased woman on Monday at the intersection of 23rd and Mission streets.

On Oct. 23 at 9:08 a.m., police officers from Mission Station were “flagged down by a citizen regarding a potential death nearby,” the department said in a statement. An adult woman was seemingly dead on the corner.

Officers called in paramedics, who investigated and declared that the woman had died. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which was at the scene to investigate, said that next of kin had not yet been notified, so it could not release the woman’s identity.

Cesar Oyagata, a vendor who sells accessories near the intersection, said he had seen the woman on Monday morning on the bench in front of Bank of America around 6:30 a.m. She was holding a bottle of alcohol at the time — a common sight, according to other nearby vendors.

Oyagata went to get breakfast nearby and, after he came back, paramedics and around five police officers were at the scene. She had seemingly died in the interim.

Oyagata and other vendors nearby said she could often be seen sitting in the same spot, usually overnight — but never talked to anyone around.

Juana, a vendor who sells jewelry across the street, said she would often see her in the same spot. The woman would be there when Juana left work at the end of the day, and she would be there when she came back early in the morning, Juana said. “No one knows who she is,” she said, in Spanish.

“Almost every day, she was here. She looked really sad. She never talked to anyone,” said Oyagata, in Spanish.