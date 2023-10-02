A video posted on Instagram Monday shows a man wearing a San Francisco Public Works vest running full-tilt towards a hot dog vendor and flipping over his hot dog cart, spilling its goods onto the sidewalk.

The video showing the incident, taken by local activist and project director Edin Alex Enamorado, took place near Pier 39, a popular spot for food vendors. It shows the food vendor pulling a hot dog cart and jogging away from a city worker, who is wearing a fluorescent vest.

The city worker chases down the vendor and flips over his cart, sending onions, bell peppers, hot dogs, and buns to the ground.

The city worker then steps over the scattered produce, tossing a tray and pack of buns back onto the cart, before abandoning the mess he created.

It is unclear what precipitated the incident. Rachel Gordon, a spokesperson for Public Works, said the department was looking into that.

“We are aware of the video and are investigating the incident,” she said.

Vendor ordinances spearheaded by District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen in 2022 allowed for Public Works to enforce permitting against unpermitted street vendors, but guidelines directed city workers to ask vendors for proof of a permit and instruct those without permits on how to obtain one.

In 2022, Gordon said that “those selling goods in the public right-of-way without a permit are given an opportunity to pack up and leave.”

Senate Bill 972, which went into effect in January 2023, decriminalized sidewalk vending in California, with the exception of allowing city officials to “criminally enforce against food vendors operating on private property.”

The video shows the vendor operating on public property. It is unclear if the vendor was given the opportunity to pack up and leave, but city law does not allow for direct inference with the goods themselves – unless they are deemed to be stolen or illicit.

This is a developing story and we will update it with more information as it becomes available.