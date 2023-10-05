The Buena Vista Horace Mann community came together Wednesday night to fight back against the school district’s proposal to split the school into two groups with only one group remaining on site during a planned three-year renovation.

If the plan goes forward, six of Buena Vista’s nine grades would move to the Excelsior to the former Luther Burbank site where June Jordan School for Equity is located.

“You’re engaging in what will ultimately be an exciting journey,” said Matt Wayne, the superintendent for the San Francisco Unified School District, who presented the proposal But not without its challenges, he added.

Parents, staff and students, however, were not ready to accept the proposal.

“¡Distrito! ¡Escucha! ¡Estamos en la lucha!” (District! listen! We are in the fight!) shouted some 100 parents, staff, students and community members of the K through 8 school gathered in the school’s auditorium.

After years of chronic habitability issues on the premises – not limited to lead in the plumbing, rodents, a gas leak and a crumbling ceiling – the district in 2021 approved $40 million for repairs.

The renovation project has now reached the end of the design phase and the district is focused on where the school’s 620 students will go during the renovations to begin in 2025.

For the community, the proposal to split the classes and have students at two different locations poses logistical problems. Most families live in the Mission and would have to adapt to longer commutes – or two commutes for families with children in different groups. While the district did suggest potential transportation services to address this; how exactly that might work remains unclear.

Breedeen Pickford-Murray has a son in kindergarten and a daughter in 2nd grade. She and her husband both work as teachers in the Presidio and Ingleside. Her husband takes the kids to Buena Vista on a cargo bike. Factoring in a run to June Jordan would be challenging logistically, she said.

Beyond that, Pickford-Murray said having her kids in the same school has allowed them to form a wonderful connection and support one another. “It just would be really hard to lose that,” she said.

Jenny Pritchett, who has coordinated the community’s response asked, “How in the world is this kind of proposal not going to destroy the community?”

Other parents and staff expressed concerns about how existing resources – including an after-school program with Jamestown – would be distributed.

“We only have one principal. We only have one nurse. We barely have enough staff for one site,” said Alejandra Palomo, who works at Buena Vista.

The school also has a program that gives shelter to families who need a place to sleep. The district confirmed during the meeting that the program, which is at capacity with 69 guests, would remain at the Buena Vista site.

In May, the community presented six demands including one to find a site large enough in the Mission to keep the school together.

On Wednesday, the district’s representatives outlined the six locations they had considered for relocation, including City College and SF International. They said the district does not currently have any empty sites that would accommodate all of Buena Vista’s 620 students. Most of its schools have an average of 300 students, Dawn Kamalanathan, the associate superintendent, explained at the meeting.

Splitting the school was the only viable option, district officials argued. This would take place starting 2025, and continue until the completion target date is June 2028.

If you want more coverage like this, please support Mission Local

“You ask us to trust that you have our best interests and needs in mind, without asking what those needs are,” said Diallo Grant, a parent who spoke in response to the district’s presentation.

The community is frustrated that their concerns and expectations were clearly communicated, but were not incorporated into the district’s plan.

“They listen and they ignore us,” María Nuñez, a mother of two children who attend Buena Vista, said in Spanish.

Some also expressed fear that splitting the school up may be a step in eventually shutting down the school entirely.

“It kind of feels like a punishment,” said another parent. That the conditions are so decrepit that we have to be separated. “I grew up going to a school like this. That one got shut down,” she said, referring to a school in Treasure Island. “I don’t want that to happen here.”

María Nuñez and her son, Alexander hold up a sign that reads “BVHM it’s special to be a united community. SFUSD listen, don’t separate us.” Photo by Kelly Waldron

A sign that reads “Their duties are to look after all students. We want answers and action. We have the right to decide where our students will go.”