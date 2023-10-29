OASIS, located on 11th St, is no stranger to hosting drag performances; through November 4, the club is home to the Rocky Horror Picture Show. The immersive performance, a collaboration between Ray of Light Theatre and OASIS, is directed by Jason Hoover.

Within the LGBTQ+ community, attending your first show has become somewhat of a rite of passage. Rocky Horror gives individuals the opportunity to dress up and express themselves without fear of judgment. I was 13 years old when I watched the film adaptation of Rocky Horror for the first time. As a closeted kid in a rural area, the experience felt borderline spiritual. Attending the live show ten years later was a teenage dream come true.

Rocky Horror follows the journey of newly engaged couple Brad Majors and Janet Wiess, as they find themselves trapped in the castle of an alien mad scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Futher from the planet Transsexual. The play follows events that unfold on what turns out to be a very special night in the castle, as the Doctor unveils his new creation, a man named Rocky.

As done at OASIS, it involves an ensemble cast of 15 characters, two rooms, and an audience of some 50 on the night I attended.

As I walked to the venue, I could see a line of people patiently waiting to get in. It’s tradition to dress up in your most elaborate outfits, from ripped black stockings to sparkly tops to over-the-top hairstyles, and the opening night crowd didn’t disappoint.

From outside I could hear the faint sound of the Time Warp playing, a sign of what was to come. The abnormally warm weather in the city allowed the natives to show up in fewer layers – perfect for the occasion.

The first ever Rocky Horror Picture Show was performed at the Royal Court Theatre in London, in June 1973. The musical was written by actor Richard O’Brien, and the play paid homage to B-movies, science fiction and horror films from the 1930s to the 1960s. From the moment of its release, The Rocky Horror Picture Show cemented itself into queer history by openly displaying themes of LGBTQ+ pride during a time period when it wasn’t popular in the mainstream media.

Walking into OASIS, two ushers welcomed me to the wedding of Betty Munroe and Ralph Hapschatt, characters playing the parts of the former school friends of Brad and Janet. Everybody was given a complimentary cup of Betty Munroe’s Wedding Punch, which consisted of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic fruit punch. Then, the lights began to dim.

We started the night in the small bar in the front room of OASIS, where Brad proposed to Janet. Dammit Janet began to play as the characters moved around the floor, slowly making their way through the audience, only to end up sitting on top of the bar.

The immersive aspects offered little room to avoid participating. “Asshole!,” we all shouted out, a line that originated in cinemas years ago every time Brad takes the stage.

I felt that at any moment, the spotlight was going to be pointed at me, dressed too casually for the occasion in blue jeans and a white t-shirt. But in just 15 minutes, my cautiousness began to fade, as I watched everyone around me eager to participate, singing without fear of judgment.

Then the moment of anticipation arrived, Dr. Frank-N-Furter came down the stairs, wearing his signature ripped black stockings and corset. Suddenly, the night took a turn for Brad and Janet, as they began their descent into the castle, unaware of all that was to come. Along with Brad and Janet, we were all invited into his laboratory, which moved the crowd from the small bar into a larger theater.

As I walked through the doors, I was transported into a different reality, the red lights coming down from the ceiling illuminating the dancers on the stage. Though the space is large, the intimacy was almost suffocating at first. The dungeon-like atmosphere and slow sensual music left me feeling exposed.

That feeling dissipated as soon as the Time Warp began to play. The fan-favorite-turned-Halloween classic served as the perfect ice-breaker to make everyone start dancing along with the cast.

Throughout the first act, I lingered near the back, cautious of my body language. I was afraid to be singled out by a cast member going up to any number of audience members, afraid of too much attention, afraid of looking like I didn’t belong.

Yet, as the night continued and the cast returned for the second act, my confidence grew. I made my way closer to the stage and began to sing along with others nearby. The raw queer expression, the vocal performances and its campy nature were intoxicating.

Before I knew it, the grand finale, I’m Going Home, started to play, as Dr. Frank-N-Furter delivered a breathtaking vocal performance, which brought everyone in the venue into the emotional climax of the show.

“And I realize, I’m going home,” sang Dr. Frank-N-Furter. The crowd screamed back, “I’m going home!”

As I stood alone, slowly rocking my body back and forth to the melody a knot formed in my throat. I’ve seen Rocky Horror on film countless times, but nothing could compare to witnessing it live. The unapologetic queer self-expression from everyone in that room–not just the actors on stage–is what sets this show apart. As the lights dimmed for a final time, I knew I would remember that feeling forever.

The Narrator, played by Ryan Patrick Welsh at the start of the wedding of Betty Munroe and Ralph Hapschatt. Photo by David Moreno Figueroa

Dr. Frank-N-Furter played by D’Arcy Drollinger performing I’m Going Home. Photo by David Moreno Figueroa

Trixxie Carr, Joe Greene, Roeen Nooran, Albert Hodge, and Melinda Campero, stand on stage during the final act of the play. Photo by David Moreno Figueroa

The Narrator, played by Ryan Patrick Welsh wrapping up the first act of the night. Photo by David Moreno Figueroa

Brad Majors, played by Roeen Nooran, stands on a bar stool during the performance of Dammit Janet. Photo by David Moreno Figueroa

Roeen Nooran, Kipp Glass, D’Arcy Drollinger, and Melinda Campero standing in the middle of crowd during the final performance of the night. Photo by David Moreno Figueroa