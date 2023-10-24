Mission Local, a nonprofit newsroom based in San Francisco, is looking for an energetic, curious reporter able and excited to write daily stories, enterprise and investigative work. Salary would be commensurate with experience. Additional languages are welcome, particularly Spanish.

This is an in-office position in the Mission District in San Francisco.

The position would involve working at the Mission Local newsroom alongside other reporters and editors. The position is not confined to one beat, but successful applicants will develop a strong beat in the course of their time at the publication. They will develop sources and expertise, and become adept at pitching stories.

We hold weekly pitch meetings, where reporters pitch their own stories and discuss their pitches with editors. Reporters are expected to write at least three stories a week including dailies. Successful reporters develop enterprise and investigative work, as well as features and profiles.

We are a training ground for reporters and welcome all applicants, regardless of past experience. We’re seeking reporters who are hungry to develop their news chops and writing skills, particularly ones who will take to a fast-paced news environment.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or status as a protected veteran.

Reporters receive healthcare, dental care and 10 days of vacation per year, alongside nine other holidays. Reporters are expected to be on-call for a weekend every six to eight weeks in the event of breaking news.

We will accept applications through Nov. 20, 2023, and are aiming for a Jan. 2, 2024, start date. Please send a resume and cover letter to applications@missionlocal.com. Feel free to contact that email address with questions.