This morning Supervisor Hillary Ronen and Arab and Jewish advocates held a press conference at City Hall demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The press conference kicked off a planned all-day walkout of about seven San Francisco schools, coming on the heels of Tuesday’s attack on a Gaza City hospital that reportedly killed at least 500 people.

“Collective punishment is a war crime. And what I watch Israel doing in Gaza each day is just that,” said Ronen, calling on President Biden and congressional leaders to do everything in their power to secure an immediate ceasefire.

“This is what the start of genocide looks like,” said Ronen. “As the daughter of an Israeli, as a Jewish woman, as a human being, I say stop the madness, stop the killing.”

Lara Kiswani from the Arab Resource and Organizing Center spoke on behalf of the city’s Arab Muslim population. She said Arab students go to school everyday feeling the gravity of this moment and they need those in positions of power to take care of them — “to see them, to make them not only feel visible but heard.”

That is why students across the city have called for mass walkouts nationwide, Kiswani added.

Mana Elkarra, a practicing family doctor from San Francisco whose family is from the Gaza Strip, emphasized the role of physicians as victims in the Israeli barrage.

“The doctors in the Gaza Strip are pleading for your help,” she said. “They are pleading for the help of the outside world. They are asking for basic human rights.”

Mana Elkarra speaks at the press conference. Photo: Kelly Waldron

Israel’s 12 days of bombing on the Gaza Strip followed a surprise attack on Israeli civilians by Hamas that killed over 1,400 Israelis in several massacres. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the death toll from the Israeli bombing has topped 3,000 so far with 125,000 wounded.

Some 80 students from Mission High walked out of school this morning, and some 40 of those continued on to join other students outside City Hall. There, they amassed and chanted “Stop the bombing in Gaza!” calling for an end to hostilities.

Video courtesy of Dylan Senesy.

“Free free Palestine!” several students chanted, walking back through the Mission and receiving the occasional honk from supporters driving by, said Camilla Martinez, a student from Mission High.

The students afterwards met at the Eric Quezada Center for Culture and Politics on Valencia Street, gathering to discuss their grievances about the situation in Gaza and the lack of information circulated about it at school.

Mission High is known for its anti-racist teaching. Students discussed how well equipped they are to have been taught about complex historical and political issues in a way that allows them to draw their own conclusions. “I’m really grateful to Mission [High] and San Francisco for that,” said Dylan Senesy, a student there.

But regarding the conflict in Israel and Palestine, most teachers have remained silent, they said. “Many are scared to speak up,” said Martinez.

“We haven’t even talked about it in world history,” said Noor Ibrahim, another student.

Another student remarked that it would have been more effective to protest within the school, to mobilize other students and staff.

Several students said their main source of information is social media, namely TikTok – where many people in Gaza post eyewitness accounts of what’s going on.

Some students are frustrated that they are the ones to take upon this themselves. “It’s really frustrating as a student to be the one to do all of this,” said Senesy.