The Office of the Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of a cyclist killed by a car while riding her bicycle on Saturday morning: Laura Taylor, 41, and a Mission District resident.

Taylor was near Interstate Highway 280 early on Saturday morning, Oct. 14 when she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run.

Mark Andrews, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, said that at around 12:27 a.m. on Saturday morning, someone called 911 to report a pedestrian walking in the center median of the northbound highway, opposing traffic, just south of Alemany Boulevard.

CHP then received another call saying a person was on a bicycle. It is unclear if the two events were related.

The San Francisco Fire Department arrived at the scene at around 12:41 a.m. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the incident did not stop, Andrews said.

Taylor was known to her friends as a safe, avid cyclist, who made people around her feel happy all the time. Originally from North Carolina, she moved to San Francisco some 20 years ago, and more recently, to the Mission. She worked as a nanny and a graphic designer.

She had blonde hair that she dyed different neon colors, said Beau Trincia, a friend from college. The rainbow colors personified her. “Laura was exceptional. She was magnetic,” he said.