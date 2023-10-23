Update: On October 24, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed the identity of the man discovered at Dolores Park: Pepe Mano, 29, residence unknown.

The body of an adult man was discovered at Dolores Park on the morning of Oct. 15, according to San Francisco police.

The police department said that at 8:05 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, officers from Mission Station were called out to Dolores and Cumberland streets. There, they met with paramedics who were investigating “an adult male deceased,” the department said in a statement. Medical examiners were also on scene conducting an investigation.

The department had no other information and said its details were “preliminary” and its investigation “active and ongoing.”