Dolores Park. Photo by Mike Schuller

Update: On October 24, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed the identity of the man discovered at Dolores Park: Pepe Mano, 29, residence unknown.

The body of an adult man was discovered at Dolores Park on the morning of Oct. 15, according to San Francisco police.

The police department said that at 8:05 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, officers from Mission Station were called out to Dolores and Cumberland streets. There, they met with paramedics who were investigating “an adult male deceased,” the department said in a statement. Medical examiners were also on scene conducting an investigation.

The department had no other information and said its details were “preliminary” and its investigation “active and ongoing.”

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Follow Us

Joe was born in Sweden, where the Chilean half of his family received asylum after fleeing Pinochet, and spent his early childhood in Chile; he moved to Oakland when he was eight. He attended Stanford University for political science and worked at Mission Local as a reporter after graduating. He then spent time in advocacy as a partner for the strategic communications firm The Worker Agency. He rejoined Mission Local as an editor in 2023.

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. Do not leave multiple comments under multiple names on one article. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *