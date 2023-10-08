Police car's sirens.
Stock photograph of a San Francisco police car. Photo by Lola M. Chavez

A man was shot and killed at around 2 a.m. on Saturday at 18th and Mission streets, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

In a statement, the department said that officers arrived at the scene at 1:58 a.m. and found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died there.

“Despite life-saving efforts made by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” the department said.

The homicide unit is investigating the killing.

The killing, if ruled a homicide, would be the 41st in San Francisco through October 1, the last day for which data is available. Violent crime in the city is almost flat year-over-year, according to the police department, and homicides are flat, too.

In the Mission, violent crime is also flat, but homicides are down: So far this year, the Mission has seen four homicides, including Saturday’s, compared to nine the same period last year.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information. The San Francisco Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous. 

Follow Us

Joe was born in Sweden, where the Chilean half of his family received asylum after fleeing Pinochet, and spent his early childhood in Chile; he moved to Oakland when he was eight. He attended Stanford University for political science and worked at Mission Local as a reporter after graduating. He then spent time in advocacy as a partner for the strategic communications firm The Worker Agency. He rejoined Mission Local as an editor in 2023.

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. Do not leave multiple comments under multiple names on one article. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *