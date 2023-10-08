A man was shot and killed at around 2 a.m. on Saturday at 18th and Mission streets, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

In a statement, the department said that officers arrived at the scene at 1:58 a.m. and found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died there.

“Despite life-saving efforts made by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” the department said.

The homicide unit is investigating the killing.

The killing, if ruled a homicide, would be the 41st in San Francisco through October 1, the last day for which data is available. Violent crime in the city is almost flat year-over-year, according to the police department, and homicides are flat, too.

In the Mission, violent crime is also flat, but homicides are down: So far this year, the Mission has seen four homicides, including Saturday’s, compared to nine the same period last year.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information. The San Francisco Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.