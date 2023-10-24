An artist's studio with a lot of paintings on the wall and paints scattered on the floor.
Work in progress in Michael McConnell’s studio. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

The former mayonnaise factory turned art gallery 1890 Bryant Studios will welcome art-lovers inside the studios of 80 artists this weekend, opening up three floors that offer a smörgåsbord of artists: Ceramicists, painters, costume designers and more. 

Unlike a visit to a gallery, Open Studios allows people to see more than just the artwork, says Mr. Rogers — that’s the name Jon Rogers, a printmaker at the studios, goes by — as artists’ workspaces will also be on view. And for artists, it provides an opportunity to start a dialogue over their work. 

“It’s a little more raw. I like that. It’s a little more personal,” said Mr. Rogers, who has been at the studio for some 15 years. 

A man standing in front of a wall with artworks.
Mr. Rogers, printmaker, pictured next to his character “My Little Pill”. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

It’s a good thing for an artist to take in what people see and think, “Can I make my intentions more clear?” said Michael McConnell, a painter and the owner of Fayes Coffee on 18th Street, standing in front of a desk covered in tools and sketches. 

“I am very messy,” said McConnell. “But the fun of Open Studios is seeing a working artist.”

A man standing in front of a desk covered in paper and tools.
Michael McConnell, artist, longtime Mission resident and owner of Fayes coffee. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Each studio is a window into an artist’s world. Some artists keep their materials scattered out on the floor to view them; others carefully sort them in labeled drawers. Some artworks hang from the wall, others line the floors. Some artists go for whimsy; others go for expressing current events, like the Russia-Ukraine war, or the Covid-19 pandemic.

A woman standing in front of a desk with a lot of papers.
Catherine Mackey pictured in her studio. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.
Three easels with paintings on them in an art studio.
Inside Michelle Jader’s studio. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.
A woman standing in front of a table with paintings on it.
Michelle Jader, who paints moving portraits on acrylic. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.
A desk with a teddy bear on it.
Sources of inspiration in McConnell’s studio. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.
An older man holding a large yellow flower.
Leo Busscher, a costume designer, makes elaborate flowers with crepe paper. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.
A group of drawings on a wall.
A hat with a feather on it is sitting on a table.
A window in a room.
A room with a lot of books.
Simo Neri’s studio. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

“You can’t not pick up on what is going around you,” said Simo Neri, who calls herself “a visual opportunist.” Neri uses photographs to create patterns and prints, which she transposes on fabrics, like silk and merino wool. She has made scarves printed with photos of streetcars around the city, or steam on her bathroom mirror.  

A woman standing in front of a large piece of art.
Simo Neri, pictured opening her “dream screen of books,” which was inspired by the lack of inspiring Zoom backgrounds during the pandemic. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.
A person holding a patterned silk scarf.
One of Simo Neri’s designs, printed on silk. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Simo worked and lived across the street at Project Artaud, a housing and art studio complex, in the 1970s and ’80s. After years abroad, she returned to the neighborhood and began working out of the Bryant Street studios in 2018. “It’s a wonderful community,” she said. 

For many artists, the space at Bryant makes what can be a lonely, solitary practice a collaborative one — and one that will invite the broader community, too. 

A sculpture of a rabbit with a round window and a person smiling through it.
Fuzz E. Grant, pictured inside her art installation, the Bunny. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.
A group of colorful vases on a table.
Some of Fuzz E. Grant’s smaller pieces. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.
A woman standing in front of a colorful art studio.
Jennifer Banzaca, in front of her “yarn paintings”. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.
A statue on a table in front of a light.
Work in progress in Charles Stinson’s studio. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

1890 Bryant Studios will be open to the public on Oct. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. for a Friday preview, and on Oct. 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Follow Us

Kelly is Irish and French and grew up in Dublin and Luxembourg. She studied Geography at McGill University and worked at a remote sensing company in Montreal, making maps and analyzing methane data, before turning to journalism. She recently graduated from the Data Journalism program at Columbia Journalism School.

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. Do not leave multiple comments under multiple names on one article. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *