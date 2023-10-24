The former mayonnaise factory turned art gallery 1890 Bryant Studios will welcome art-lovers inside the studios of 80 artists this weekend, opening up three floors that offer a smörgåsbord of artists: Ceramicists, painters, costume designers and more.

Unlike a visit to a gallery, Open Studios allows people to see more than just the artwork, says Mr. Rogers — that’s the name Jon Rogers, a printmaker at the studios, goes by — as artists’ workspaces will also be on view. And for artists, it provides an opportunity to start a dialogue over their work.

“It’s a little more raw. I like that. It’s a little more personal,” said Mr. Rogers, who has been at the studio for some 15 years.

Mr. Rogers, printmaker, pictured next to his character “My Little Pill”. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

It’s a good thing for an artist to take in what people see and think, “Can I make my intentions more clear?” said Michael McConnell, a painter and the owner of Fayes Coffee on 18th Street, standing in front of a desk covered in tools and sketches.

“I am very messy,” said McConnell. “But the fun of Open Studios is seeing a working artist.”

Michael McConnell, artist, longtime Mission resident and owner of Fayes coffee. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Each studio is a window into an artist’s world. Some artists keep their materials scattered out on the floor to view them; others carefully sort them in labeled drawers. Some artworks hang from the wall, others line the floors. Some artists go for whimsy; others go for expressing current events, like the Russia-Ukraine war, or the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catherine Mackey pictured in her studio. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Inside Michelle Jader’s studio. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Michelle Jader, who paints moving portraits on acrylic. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Sources of inspiration in McConnell’s studio. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Leo Busscher, a costume designer, makes elaborate flowers with crepe paper. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Simo Neri’s studio. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

“You can’t not pick up on what is going around you,” said Simo Neri, who calls herself “a visual opportunist.” Neri uses photographs to create patterns and prints, which she transposes on fabrics, like silk and merino wool. She has made scarves printed with photos of streetcars around the city, or steam on her bathroom mirror.

Simo Neri, pictured opening her “dream screen of books,” which was inspired by the lack of inspiring Zoom backgrounds during the pandemic. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

One of Simo Neri’s designs, printed on silk. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Simo worked and lived across the street at Project Artaud, a housing and art studio complex, in the 1970s and ’80s. After years abroad, she returned to the neighborhood and began working out of the Bryant Street studios in 2018. “It’s a wonderful community,” she said.

For many artists, the space at Bryant makes what can be a lonely, solitary practice a collaborative one — and one that will invite the broader community, too.

Fuzz E. Grant, pictured inside her art installation, the Bunny. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Some of Fuzz E. Grant’s smaller pieces. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Jennifer Banzaca, in front of her “yarn paintings”. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Work in progress in Charles Stinson’s studio. October 6, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

1890 Bryant Studios will be open to the public on Oct. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. for a Friday preview, and on Oct. 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.