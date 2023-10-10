A man this afternoon crashed a car into the Chinese consulate at Laguna and Geary, breaching the building in what appears to have been an intentional act. Police have sent out a bulletin announcing an officer-involved shooting, and a police source tells Mission Local that a San Francisco Police Department sergeant shot and killed the driver of the vehicle.

The police this evening officially confirmed that the driver has died.

The rationale behind today’s incident is not known, nor is the identity of the driver. Mission Local has reached out to both the SFPD on-call Public Information Officer and the Medical Examiner.

A police source says the shooting appears to have actually occurred within the Chinese consulate, which brings about puzzling jurisdictional scenarios.

The SFPD is working with the U.S. State Department and Chinese consulate in the wake of today’s car crash and shooting.

Sergii Molchanov, who was on the scene, filmed and posted the video below. On the social network formerly known as Twitter, he claimed that the driver emerged from his blue Honda shouting “Where is CCP?” — the Chinese Communist Party — and fought with security guards. Molchanov wrote that after police arrived he heard two gunshots.

He told Mission Local that the driver was an Asian man with long hair, whose face was bleeding after the crash.

“I was inside waiting for my turn to submit the the documents for my visa and suddenly a car in full speed crashed via the main door and hit the wall, just two meters from where I was sitting,” he wrote to Mission Local.

It was at this point the driver came out shouting and fighting, and “terrified visitors including myself” ran from the scene. Police arrived shortly thereafter and the driver was shot dead.

A man crashed his car into #ChineseConsulate in #SanFrancisco. pic.twitter.com/tuQggCXZso — Sergii 龍天 (@sergii_san) October 10, 2023 Courtesy of Sergii Molchanov

The crash and shooting come on the cusp of next month’s Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit during which some 30,000 visitors will descend upon San Francisco along with high-ranking leaders from 21 nations — including China. Today’s events, Mission Local is told, will likely result in far more security being allotted to any Chinese diplomats or other attendees.

The San Francisco Police Department, which is suffering from a highly publicized officer shortage, will be supplemented by scads of mutual aid officers from elsewhere, including perhaps as many as 700 California Highway Patrol officers. Organizers are scrambling to come up with hotel accommodations for this cavalcade of cops.

Today’s events figure to complicate what was already a complicated endeavor.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information comes to light.

Additional reporting by Marta Franco, Kelly Waldron and Junyao Yang