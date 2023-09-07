Not sorted out your weekend plans yet? Fear not: we are spoiled for choice over the next few days, with events sure to appeal to San Franciscans of all stripes.

Read on for details about a talk on psychedelic drugs from State Senator Scott Wiener, an erotic storytelling class, dozens of free film screenings, and a huge Sunday block party — all within a stone’s throw of your neighborhood.

Thursday, September 7

Òrale contemporary dance

From Thursday to Saturday, community leader and choreographer David Herrera is at Z Space with his show Òrale.

The dance show is described as a showcase of the “lived realities of a diverse Latinx/e community in the U.S., from Immigrants to ‘Pochos,’ and everyone in between.” There will be live music from Latin-American band El Vez and the Memphis Mariachis.

You can find the theater on Florida Street between 17th and Mariposa. Tickets are available from $29. Shows will begin at at 8 p.m. each night.

Friday, September 8

Flower Piano in the garden

Image from the San Francisco Botanical Garden.

The San Francisco Botanical Garden is transforming into “the city’s own alfresco concert hall” this extended weekend.

From Friday until next Tuesday, there will be dozens of piano performances taking in classical favorites, motown, film music, tunes for kids, and more. The Mission’s Community Music Center is participating too, with a sing-along concert from Clif Payne and Ken Little at the Great Meadow this Friday at 4 p.m.

A full schedule is available on the San Francisco Botanical Garden website. Some events require special tickets while others can be accessed with entrance to the garden.

Legalizing psychedelic therapy?

State Senator Scott Wiener will be in conversation with Dr. Kwasi Adusei at Manny’s this week. The pair will be discussing Wiener’s recent bill to legalize some psychedelic drugs for therapeutic purposes.

Tickets cost $15 or are free upon request. The event will run from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Bernal Film Crawl

A smorgasbord of bite-sized movies will be showing along Cortland Avenue tomorrow, kicking off Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema’s 20th anniversary.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., six pop-up locations will be hosting dozens of short films. The films have been curated by the SF Queer Film Fest, the youth-focused BAVC Media, Cine+Mas SF, the SF Black Film Festival, Citizen Film, and Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema.

All ages and tastes will find something to enjoy, with animations, documentaries (and mockumentaries), dramas, music videos, and much more. Be sure to catch The Mission, a documentary from Hélène Goupil made in collaboration with Mission Local, at Bernal Star Restaurant.

You can find a full itinerary on the Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema website. Tickets are free but donations are encouraged.

Saturday, September 9

Creativity Explored 40th birthday

Image from Creativity Explored.

Creativity Explored, a Mission-based collective that partners with developmentally disabled artists, is celebrating their 40th birthday this weekend.

From noon to 4 p.m. at 3245 16th St.Street, you will find dancing and music, face painting, games, a talent show, food, and live art making. Attendance is free but donations can be made on the Creativity Explored website.

Kinky arts fair

On 12th Street from Eagle Plaza to Folsom, the leather & LGBTQ Cultural District is hosting their Second Saturdays artisan fair from noon to 5 p.m.

The fair will showcase local vendors of leather clothes, kinky merchandise, and goods promoting body positivity. There will also be an “erotic story writing” workshop at 1 p.m. and erotic storytelling at 2 p.m., alongside yoga and other entertainments.

You can find out more on the cultural district website.

Sketch comedy deadline

Want to try your hand at sketch writing? Endgame Improv at 2965 Mission St.Street has put out an open call for comedy writers and actors. Sketches that are selected will be part of an “ ‘As Sketch As You Want”’ show on September 16.

If you reckon you have what it takes, you can submit your ideas for a table read this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. You can find more information on Eventbrite.

Dance and social justice workshop

Dance Mission’s Liberation Academy at 24th and Mission is hosting a Dance and Social Justice workshop from 1-3 p.m. this Friday.

The organizers promise that the event will display the “power of dance to heal and transform communities, to fight oppressive systems, inspire social change and ultimately uplift beauty and joy.” Expect to dance in modern and hip-hop styles alongside West African rhythms.

The workshop is free and open to all. You can sign up via the Dance Mission website.

Films under the stars at Precita Park

Image from Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema.

Another event from Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema: An open air film screening at Precita Park. The event opens at 6 p.m. and features a free salsa lesson at 6:30 p.m., before the screening kicks off at 7 p.m.

Expect to see a number of short films from local artists. No reservation or payment is required, but be sure to bring blankets. You can find more information on the Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema website.

Sunday, September 10

Fiesta on the Hill

Image from Fiesta on the Hill.

This weekend marks the 32nd annual Fiesta on the Hill in Bernal Heights – returning after three years of pandemic shutdowns.

If you are able to make the trek down to Cortland Avenue, you’ll be rewarded with live music, street food, and upwards of 60 vendors selling all manner of goods. There will also be guest speakers, a marching band, and an enclosed children’s area with games and activities.

Blocks from Bocana Street to Folsom Street will be closed to cars throughout the day, with festivities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find more information on the Bernal Fiesta website.

Silly Gooses writing workshop

The Mission writing nonprofit 826 Valencia is hosting a playful workshop this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ideal for children from 8-12 years old.

The workshop will be run by best-selling novelist and screenwriter Joshua Mohr, alongside his 10 year old daughter, Ava. They will be encouraging children and their caregivers to create fun, arty projects with one another – making a start this weekend.

You can express interest on the 826 Valencia website. Spaces are available to all but SFUSD kids with socioeconomic disadvantage are prioritized.

Still looking for more? Peruse our events page.