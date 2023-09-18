Photo of Knowledge Shepard, the 13-year-old juvenile that went missing on Sept. 15.
Photo of Knowledge Shepard, the 13-year-old juvenile that went missing on Sept. 15, 2023.

The San Francisco Police Department is requesting the public’s help to find a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. as he entered the Embarcadero BART Station.

At the time, Knowledge Shepard  was wearing a black Nike hoodie sweatshirt with the sleeves ripped off, a “burgundy harness,” gray khaki pants, and white shoes with blue and orange check marks, the police said.

Shepard, the missing juvenile, is five-foot-five , with his head shaved, and has brown eyes. He weighs 98 pounds.

Police said Shepard has a preexisting medical condition and is “at risk.” He frequently rides Muni or BART, the police said. 

The police are asking for anyone who finds Shepard to call 911 with his current whereabouts and a physical description. The public can also call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text “TIP411” to that number. Any tipsters can remain anonymous.

