An academic study published today in the International Journal of Drug Policy noted a statistic one needn’t be a doctor nor a mathematician to grasp: 333 people overdosed at the Tenderloin Center, and 333 of those overdoses were reversed.

The Tenderloin Center, a clandestine overdose-prevention site at which clients could use drugs overtly, was open from January to December, 2022, and recorded 124,100 visits. The perfect record on overdose prevention, wrote lead author Dr. Leslie Suen of the University of California, San Francisco, points to the site being “an effective harm-reduction strategy to save lives.”

With the Tenderloin Center shuttered after 11 months of operation, the city is presently on pace for perhaps its highest recorded number of overdoses yet. Citing a federal law actually known as “the Crack House Statute,” neither City Attorney David Chiu nor Mayor London Breed are game to continue operating such an overdose-prevention site in contravention of that law, despite the fact the city clearly did so for nearly all of 2022, and the statute of limitations for violating the Crack House Statute is five years.

But, while the Tenderloin Center’s record on reversing overdoses was perfect, the policies undergirding this hastily thrown together site were not. Staff here were mandated by the city to call 911 every time naloxone was administered to a person overdosing on drugs. This resulted in hundreds and hundreds of calls to 911 and the scrambling of emergency responders to visit the site. Far more often than not, by the time they arrived, the drug user had been revived and did not need or want to take an ambulance ride to the hospital, resulting in a waste of time and money and a diversion of emergency personnel.

Suen and her co-authors from the University of California, San Diego, and RTI International in Berkeley diplomatically note that this led to “strained relationships with city emergency response systems.” Mission Local is informed by others that this strain could be of the high-decibel variety.

There is another option to reverse many overdoses, however, that avoids the incessant 911 calls: Oxygen. This was used at the Tenderloin Center a few months into its operation, and is the subject of the academic paper, formally titled “Evaluating Oxygen Monitoring and Administration during Overdose Responses at a Sanctioned Overdose Prevention Site in San Francisco, California: A Mixed-Methods Study.”

In a nutshell, it analyzes the results of staff at the Tenderloin Center being given oxygen to treat overdoses 18 weeks into the site’s 46-week existence.

The outcomes, Suen and her nine co-authors find, were good. Overdoses requiring naloxone — and a mandatory 911 call, an ambulance dispatch and “tensions on-site” — reduced markedly, from 98 percent of all ODs to just 66 percent. What’s more, while naloxone can be traumatizing and unpleasant and induce withdrawal symptoms, oxygen does not.

The Tenderloin Center was formed in the wake of Mayor Breed’s December 2021 declaration of emergency regarding conditions in the Tenderloin. It was up and running only weeks later, and policies and procedures, if not improvised, were undertaken hastily.

“Even though they created these protocols very quickly, calling 911 every time — maybe that was not necessary,” said Suen, an assistant professor at UCSF and a researcher and primary care doctor specializing in substance-use disorder and treatment at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and its clinics.

“It does drain on resources and can create tensions on site and with emergency-response systems if services are repeatedly declined,” she said.

The Tenderloin Center, June 2022.

The 911 policy was described by the Department of Emergency Management as ensuring “additional life safety measures were in place to protect against the lethality of a fentanyl overdose. … Please keep in mind that when the Tenderloin Center was established, San Francisco was testing new approaches to address the overdose epidemic.”

It was, but other cities didn’t choose to initiate such a policy at their overdose prevention sites. In the first 15 months of operating two such sites in New York City, “staff reversed 730 overdoses,” notes the paper, “and only needed to call for 911 emergency services 11 times.”

“One of the things people often don’t understand is that overdoses are not an on-off switch. They don’t go from normal to completely overdosed,” says Suen. “You want to save someone’s life, but you don’t want to send them into severe withdrawal.”

With oxygen, a lot of the stress and indecision around whether to intervene or not is eliminated. “The threshold can be lower.”

As a result, while naloxone was administered less often, and 911 was called less often, there were actually more recorded overdoses on site after oxygen was introduced: They jumped from around five a week in the first 18 weeks to nine a week in the last 28 weeks. Suen says this could be due to staff not waiting for overdose symptoms to grow severe and intervening sooner with oxygen.

Another problem at the Tenderloin Center the researchers noted, however: Not enough oxygen.

“If something does go bad, how do I decide how to work this, because we only got enough oxygen for, like, two overdoses?” a staffer on-site told the paper’s authors. “Like, I hope nobody else overdoses, or you’re telling people, like, ‘Hey, don’t overdose today, because we ain’t got [oxygen].’ That’s a bad look, like, you can’t do that, like, ‘Hey, I just want to let you know, I don’t have enough oxygen for you to overdose today, so please keep it together.’ [laughter] That’s not good.”

Today’s paper is one of a planned trio of academic studies centered on the Tenderloin Center. The next two will examine the impact of the site on its neighborhood and on the people who worked there.

The Tenderloin Center was originally sold as a “linkage” center. But relatively little linkage — to jobs, housing, etc. — took place there. Critics have claimed that it did not accomplish any tangible goals and merely enabled drug-users.

Suen, clearly, sees things differently.

“As someone who works in the medical field, I view this as a public health intervention. Any time you deliver a medical intervention, you are thinking about saving lives,” she said.

“I know this as someone who offers treatment in this city: It takes time for someone to trust who they’re receiving treatment from. And it usually requires multiple times until someone achieves long-term recovery.”

And, more bluntly: “We cannot offer any interventions or other benefits if the person is dead.”