San Francisco Police Officers shot a man late Monday night in the Tenderloin, on Jones street between Ellis and Eddy.

Police said they responded to a call at 10:22 p.m. that someone with a knife was threatening people. Police said that officers began to speak with the man, who then made a threat towards one of the officers. Police responded by shooting the man.

The identity and current condition of that man remains unknown. Last night, the man survived the shooting but required aid from paramedics stationed nearby, who transported him to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” the police said.

Police said that they will have more information for the public within 10 days. In the meantime, the incident is being investigated by District Attorney’s Office, the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division, the San Francisco Police Department Internal Affairs Division and the Department of Police Accountability.

KTVU obtained footage of the shooting, which is available on their site. Warning: some of the videos are graphic.