Nestled amidst the array of storefronts adorning Valencia St., Super Simple stands out with an allure rooted in its very namesake – simplicity. The store sells a variety of home goods and handcrafted objects that adhere to a “design-forward minimalist” style. The simple, yet eye-catching display of their products owes itself to Erickson Liongson, the creative consultant shaping the essence of the store since 2017.

Super Simple storefront. Photo by Benie Cohen. Taken August 9, 2023.

“I’m a visual creative, I pursue the fantasy side of life. Most of my jobs have been fantasy,” said Liongson, referring to the importance of using his imagination in his profession. Before working at Super Simple, he worked as a menswear designer in New York City at Nautica and Calvin Klein. “It’s really about the product and how you make it come to life.”

While Erickson fondly recalled his New York City chapter as when he “peaked in creativity,” his roots tugged him back to San Francisco after a decade, propelled by a yearning to be with his family — one that cultivated his artistic passions.

“My dad was always taking me to see plays and musicals. Even though he was an engineer and a scientist professionally, he always thought it was important to make time for art and culture,” Erickson recalled.

For her part, Erickson’s mother imprinted an enduring love for fashion. “I remember she’d make me come shopping with her. I used to play hide and seek in clothing racks while she browsed,” he chuckled. But he also watched.

This familial attention toward aesthetics spanned generations. Erickson said his grandmother, a cosmetologist, devoted hours to getting ready for any occasion.

At Super Simple, Erickson’s canvas expands beyond physical objects, encompassing spatial orchestration and interplay.

“My gift is helping people create and have a cool space. It’s about being considerate and going, beyond your personal opinion to think about what the consumer will appreciate,” he said.

Erickson’s artistry lies in his ability to blend diverse elements — Kitchen, Lighting, or Home Fragrance — to create a cohesive experience. “Much like the classic cliques in high school, there’s a shared mood or style that links brands together,” he noted.

“It’s all about balance, and making decisions about how to create presentations that showcase both products that have more color and pop, while also showcasing the simpler items that most adhere to the brand,” Erickson specified.

His ingenuity extends beyond his work to a life he shares with his husband of 9 years and partner of 19 years. His advice for cultivating long-lasting relationships is to “Identify your strengths and what makes you strong together. And you have to always be willing to step up and compromise.”

Erickson and his husband celebrating their 9th anniversary. Taken from Erickson’s Instagram.