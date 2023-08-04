The community health site 24th and Capp streets, which has since the outbreak of the pandemic provided Covid-19 testing and eventually vaccines, will scale back hours to one day a week, according to site leaders.

Starting today, the Unidos en Salud testing and vaccination site will be open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Diane Jones, a Unidos leader and a former HIV nurse. While during the height of the pandemic it was open several days a week, it was most recently operating Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The bilingual, low-barrier health site will likely ramp up again in the fall when the risk for three infectious illnesses — Covid-19, the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — is higher.

“We are hoping to do a big push for the Triple Vax campaign if we’re able to obtain vaccines,” Jones said.

Meanwhile, the Mission and the rest of the country are bracing a mini-Covid surge of their own. At present, there’s a rolling average of 47 cases per day in San Francisco since July 27, the most recent data available.

Wastewater data, a more reliable metric than testing data since people have been testing less, shows San Francisco has seen an uptick this summer, part of a statewide spike.

The July 27 test-positivity rate was 9 percent, an increase from weeks prior; the seven-day average test positivity rate is 6.7 percent. From July 28 to July 30 the positivity rate has dipped back down to between 3 and 6 percent, though the city cautions the data from those dates are “less reliable” and may be updated.

Still, vaccinations and the likelihood of people spending time outdoors decreases risk of contracting severe disease. About 86 percent of San Franciscan adults have taken all the shots in the current vaccine series, according to city data.



People can still visit the Unidos En Salud community site to receive free vaccines, or they can go to other health sites and centers in the city.