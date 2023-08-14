Amanda Ngo had baked one of her Thanksgiving signature dishes for the send-off — a sheet of apple cake, which she handed out to customers and neighbors who dropped by today to say their goodbyes to Duc Loi’s long-time owners.

“We’re really sad to leave the Mission,” Amanda said. “My whole life is here.”

Today is Howard and Amanda Ngo’s last day at 2200 Mission St., where they’ve run Asian grocery store Duc Loi for the last 27 years.

It’s not the end of Duc Loi: The Ngos plan to reopen their former satellite store at 5900 Third St. in Bayview, which closed in 2019 — though that opening date is uncertain.

Amanda said it was difficult trying to run two stores. When another local grocer showed interest in taking over the store, the couple saw it as their chance to finish what they started in Bayview.

So it’s not the end of groceries at 18th and Mission: The Mission store will be taken over tomorrow by Ismael Ahmed to become International Produce Market. The Ngos will continue to own the building.

But it will be the couple’s last day in the Mission, and Amanda Ngo took the time to say her goodbyes. As she walked around the store today, customers stopped her to wish her and Howard well in their new venture. They’ve left the Ngos vases of flowers and more cake.

Amanda Ngo is easily recognized by most, who know her as the lady behind the Duc Loi deli counter, hand-making and serving banh mi sandwiches — which her husband says they’ll keep serving at the Bayview location.

She’s also known for the Thanksgiving dinners she cooked with volunteers and shared with the community’s needy every few years.

Lee Hepner, a long-time neighbor and customer of the store, left a poster and markers by the front entrance for well-wishers to leave notes.

Today is Amanda Ngo’s last day at Duc Loi, my local market. Over the weekend, I put together a little(big) letter for folks to sign with notes of appreciation for 27 years of giving back to this neighborhood. The messages are so sweet! #LoveYourLocalGrocer pic.twitter.com/ZOa3DPwZE6 — Lee Hepner (@LeeHepner) August 14, 2023

Hepner says he’s known Amanda for years, but became closer with her while trying to help the couple get city resources to fight graffiti; Hepner was for years a legislative aide to Board President Aaron Peskin.

“My fear was that after 27 years they were going to close with a whimper,” he said. “I wanted to show Amanda that people appreciated her.”

Hepner is grateful that the new management, who also run local Evergreen market at 21st and Mission, are still from the neighborhood. The new staff were hard at work getting the store ready for tomorrow, completely emptying the frozen section for a deep clean and learning their way around the registers.

For her part, Amanda says she and her husband aren’t sure when the Bayview location will reopen, and the couple have a lot of work ahead of them getting it ready. But she’s optimistic.

“I’m happy that I can move forward,” she said.