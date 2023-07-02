It’s a foggy summer for humans, but no matter the weather, this is denning and dispersal season when coyote pups born earlier in the year begin to look for territory away from their home dens.

“During dispersal season, we see more coyotes, both adults and pups, out in the open for feeding, and to potentially find new dens,” said Christopher Campbell, natural resources manager for the San Francisco Recreation & Parks Department.

In the past week alone, the Recreation & Parks Department has received reports of active dens in the city, leading to trail closures and warning signs posted in places like Golden Gate Park and Bernal Hill.

Typically, coyotes make their homes in more rural, wooded areas. However, the city, Campbell said, has “an ample food supply for [coyotes], with garbage and rodents in particular.”

So, what do you do when you run into a coyote?

Coyotes are shy by nature, and prefer to have as little interaction with humans as possible.

Hayley Anderson, a Bernal resident, discovered this in late June when she spotted two adult coyotes running across Mission St late one night.

The pair paid her no mind and sauntered by with nothing more than a glance in her direction. This is typical of most coyote sightings, and while negative interactions are infrequent, it’s still prudent to stay up-to-date with the best safety practices if one is spotted.

Campbell said most encounters occur during dog walks, especially if the dog is off-leash. If you find yourself in this situation, he said, pick up your dog (if possible), appear confident, and alert the animal to move away by appearing larger and making loud noises.

If the coyote is exhibiting unusual behavior, like approaching a vehicle or person with little to no fear, contact the city’s animal care and control team.

However tempting it may be, coyotes should never be fed, no matter the situation.

“A fed coyote is a dead coyote,” Campbell said. Feeding them can socialize the animal to be comfortable with humans, which will encourage future interactions to take place. This can lead to dangerous situations for both humans and animals. A coyote that isn’t wary of cars, for example, could be hit.

“The number one thing to keep in mind is to be aware of your surroundings,” Campbell said. “If you see one, scare, and stay away, for your safety, and the coyote’s.”

If you see a coyote exhibiting unusual behavior, contact San Francisco Animal Care & Control by calling (415) 554-9400.