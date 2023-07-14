Thursday, July 13

Bissap Baobab: The Durgas rock band (Mission)

Bissap Baobab is hosting The Durgas this Thursday night. The Durgas is a rock band founded in 2004 around three brothers Benjii, Graigrai and Patrick Simmersbach. Their music is influenced by “Reggae and African and Eastern European folk elements over strains of Americana, folk and roots music without losing touch with their roots in Punk and indie rock.” Their performance starts at 8 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Bissap Baobab is located at 2243 Mission St. For more information click here.

Friday, July 14

Double Vision Thrift Third Anniversary Pop-up Sale (Mission)

To celebrate Double Vision Thrift’s third anniversary, the store is hosting a pop-up sale and celebration at 455A Valencia St. Double Vision is a thrift store that has pop-ups every few months and also provides business through Instagram. The first day of the celebration is on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday it will host the pop-up for another day and will celebrate with cake, games and more. Entry to this event is free, but prices on clothes will range.

111 Minna Gallery ‘Poolside’ Opening Reception

This Friday, 111 Minna Gallery presents their latest exhibition, “Poolside,” which features the works of over 60 Bay Area artists. Some of the work in this exhibition is from the gallery’s monthly event, Sketch Tuesday. Barbecue food (with vegetarian options) and assorted desserts will be served. Entry to this event is free. The opening reception starts at 5 p.m., and the event runs until 10 p.m. The gallery is located at 111 Minna St. More information on the event can be found here.

Saturday, July 15

Precita Eyes Muralists: 27th Annual ​”Frisco Fresh” Urban Youth Arts Festival (Mission)

Want a space to create aerosol art (also known as graffiti art)? Precita Eyes Muralists is building three 8’x20′ walls for youth organizations, four 8’x16′ walls, six mini-walls to make art, and a community wall for traditional brush painting. Come out to Precita Park located at 3200 Folsom St. between 1 and 5 p.m. to enjoy live music, dancers and kids art activities. Click here for more information.

Manny’s: The Frisc: Downtown Survival: SF Small Businesses Share Their Stories (Mission)

Manny’s is hosting a discussion panel about small businesses in San Francisco and how they work to stay alive. This panel will host Deanna Sison of Victory Hall & Parlor, Michelle Delaney of 111 Minna Gallery and The Frisc’s Alex Lash. This event is free, but you must reserve a ticket. Attendees will also receive a complimentary drink. Doors open to the event at 4 p.m. and the discussion starts at 4:30 p.m. sharp. For more information and where to purchase tickets, click here.

Aída Cuevas “The Queen of Mariachi” at the SF Symphony

This Saturday, Mexican singer Aída Cuevas will join the Symphony for a performance conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez. Known as “The Queen of Mariachi,” Cuevas became the first woman in the genre of mariachi to be awarded a Grammy when she won the award for Best Regional Mexican Music Album in 2018. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. and is located at the San Francisco Symphony at 201 Van Ness Ave. Click the link here for information on tickets.

112th Hayes Valley Carnival

Come to the 112th annual Hayes Valley Carnival this Saturday! This year’s carnival will have two performances from Circus Bella at 1 p.m. and the Circus Bella All-Star Band at 3 p.m. Space to sit for the performances is first come first served. In addition to the two performances, there will also be live music, food and carnival games for kids of all ages. Entrance to the carnival is free and the whole event starts at 12 p.m. between Octavia and Hayes Streets. Click the link here to find more information.

Sunday, July 16

George Brooks 67th Birthday at Red Poppy Art House

For George Brooks’ 67th Birthday he is throwing a raga jazz party at the Red Poppy Art House. Brooks is a transformative artist that blends American jazz and classical North and South Indian music. He will be sharing the stage with other musicians such as Utsav Lal, Frank Martin and Scott Amendola. Mission Local wrote an article about the event and Brooks which you can find here. The show starts at 7 p.m. and click here for more information and tickets.

Books Inc. San Francisco Warehouse Sale (July 15-16)

Looking to expand your summer reading list? Books Inc. is having a warehouse sale to offer deals on a variety of books. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday you can sort through the sale at Books Inc. The sale is located at Books Inc. location near Civic Center Plaza at 601 Van Ness Ave.

Monday, July 17

Manny’s: Post-Budget: A Deep Dive on California Politics (Mission)

On Monday night Manny’s is hosting a panel on California politics with journalists from Politico, KCBS and the Chronicle. If you have questions about California politics or the recent budget season, come to Manny’s. Tickets range between $15-$30 and Manny’s is located at 3092 16th St. The event is from 6 to 7 p.m.

Continuous

Blocking off of streets on Valencia St. between 16th and 21st Streets

As of this Saturday, going through until the fall, the three blocks on Valencia St. between 18th and 21st Streets will be closed every Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m. for a block party hosted by the Valencia Corridor Merchants Association. More information to come.