Stretching over one mile of Valencia Street, from Duboce Avenue to 26th Street, Sunday Streets celebrated 15 years this weekend with loads of families, couples and lone riders coming out to enjoy the commercial corridor free of cars.

“We’re thrilled to mark this milestone and continue the tradition of Sunday Streets Valencia,” said a spokesperson for Sunday Streets. “It’s a celebration of community, sustainability, and a regenerative economy that we hope will shape the program’s future for the next 15 years.”

A magician juggles the pins to an audience at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.

Live music from Radio Habana Social Club filled the air at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.

A volunteer for Sunday Streets on Valencia Street is seen breaking down the barriers to allow cars back onto Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.

A DJ for Radio Valencia is seen at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023

Pedestrians were free to roam on Valencia Street with vendors, entertainment, and activities at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.

Pedestrians are seen crossing the intersection of 16th and Valencia at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.

A member of the American Indian Cultural Center sings and plays a drum at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.

A volunteer for Community Housing Legacy watches as a participant kicks a ball l at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.

A custom torch released hundreds of bubbles for the bystanders at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.

A volunteer for Finding A Best Friend Rescue answers a few questions at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.

A face painting booth at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.

A San Francisco Parks and Rec employee is seen helping a kid untether themselves from a rock climbing wall at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.

A cyclist balancing on one wheel at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.