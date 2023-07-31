Stretching over one mile of Valencia Street, from Duboce Avenue to 26th Street, Sunday Streets celebrated 15 years this weekend with loads of families, couples and lone riders coming out to enjoy the commercial corridor free of cars.
“We’re thrilled to mark this milestone and continue the tradition of Sunday Streets Valencia,” said a spokesperson for Sunday Streets. “It’s a celebration of community, sustainability, and a regenerative economy that we hope will shape the program’s future for the next 15 years.”