Loads of bubbles and people on the street.
A custom torch released hundreds of bubbles for the bystanders at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco, Calif on July 30, 2023. Photo by - Gustavo Hernandez

Stretching over one mile of Valencia Street, from Duboce Avenue to 26th Street, Sunday Streets celebrated 15 years this weekend with loads of families, couples and lone riders coming out to enjoy the commercial corridor free of cars.

“We’re thrilled to mark this milestone and continue the tradition of Sunday Streets Valencia,” said a spokesperson for Sunday Streets. “It’s a celebration of community, sustainability, and a regenerative economy that we hope will shape the program’s future for the next 15 years.”

A juggler with red pins
A magician juggles the pins to an audience at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.
Live music in front of. a club.
Live music from Radio Habana Social Club filled the air at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.
A volunteer working at Sunday Streets.
A volunteer for Sunday Streets on Valencia Street is seen breaking down the barriers to allow cars back onto Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.
A DJ working on the street.
A DJ for Radio Valencia is seen at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023
Pedestrians and no cars on a commerical street.
Pedestrians were free to roam on Valencia Street with vendors, entertainment, and activities at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.
Pedestrians at a street free corridor.
Pedestrians are seen crossing the intersection of 16th and Valencia at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.
American Indian signing.
A member of the American Indian Cultural Center sings and plays a drum at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.
A roulette wheel and two pedestrians.
A volunteer for Community Housing Legacy watches as a participant kicks a ball l at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.
A rescue station with dogs.
A volunteer for Finding A Best Friend Rescue answers a few questions at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.
Two people getting their faces painted.
A face painting booth at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.
Rock climbing and someone helping a child.
A San Francisco Parks and Rec employee is seen helping a kid untether themselves from a rock climbing wall at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.
someone doing a wheelie in the middle of the streets.
A cyclist balancing on one wheel at Sunday Streets on Valencia Street in San Francisco. Photo by Gustavo Hernandez. July 30, 2023.

