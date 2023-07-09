A person was killed early Sunday morning in what San Francisco police said was a vehicle collision on 18th Street and South Van Ness Avenue. It was unclear if the person was killed in a hit-and-run; no vehicle debris was visible at the scene.

Police officers on the scene did not answer questions about the incident, which occurred near 3 a.m. outside Whiz Burger. The officers were looking for more information from passers-by, of whom there were few at so early in the morning.

A yellow tarp lay over a body on the side of the road. Officers on scene said there was a fatality but knew little else. The Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

South Van Ness was blocked off between 18th and 19th streets.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more information.