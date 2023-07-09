yellow tarp to the left of police cars with sirens on
A person was killed outside Whiz Burger on 18th Street and South Van Ness Avenue. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros. July 9, 2023.

A person was killed early Sunday morning in what San Francisco police said was a vehicle collision on 18th Street and South Van Ness Avenue. It was unclear if the person was killed in a hit-and-run; no vehicle debris was visible at the scene.

Police officers on the scene did not answer questions about the incident, which occurred near 3 a.m. outside Whiz Burger. The officers were looking for more information from passers-by, of whom there were few at so early in the morning.

A yellow tarp lay over a body on the side of the road. Officers on scene said there was a fatality but knew little else. The Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

South Van Ness was blocked off between 18th and 19th streets.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more information.

SENIOR EDITOR. Joe was born in Sweden and spent his early childhood in Chile, before moving to Oakland when he was eight. He attended Stanford University for political science and worked at Mission Local as a reporter after graduating, before spending time as a partner for the strategic communications firm The Worker Agency. He rejoined Mission Local as an editor in 2023.

