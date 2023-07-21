The longtime Mission bike repair shop Pedal Revolution, which has sat vacant since it closed in 2020 after 25 years, has a new tenant: a San Francisco company specializing in air quality monitors recently set up shop inside the large warehouse space.

Brothers Jeff Blair and Steven Blair, co-founders of Aethlabs, made a move to the spot in April, and are now running their business in the former Pedal Revolution located at 3085 21st St.

Aethlabs, which sells air quality monitors widely used in environmental studies, had its previous base at 1640 Valencia St., Suite 2C. Founded in 2011 it has been in operation for 12 years.

The reasons behind the relocation are still unknown: attempts to speak with the Blair brothers about their plans for the new location have been met with evasive responses, leaving unclear the company’s future plans for the new location.

Pedal Revolution, operated by the nonprofit youth development organization New Door Ventures, held a prominent role in the local cycling scene. With tens of thousands of bikes sold and over 130,000 bikes serviced during its operation, the shop left a memorable mark on the neighborhood.

Their 2020 closure was mostly a result of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. One resident’s comment on their final Instagram post encapsulated the sentiment shared by many: “The Mission just really won’t be the same without Pedal Revolution.”