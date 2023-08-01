Mission Local Managing Editor Joe Eskenazi is interviewing Congresswoman Barbara Lee at Manny’s tonight, from 6-7 p.m.

Congresswoman Lee has represented the East Bay — including Oakland, Berkeley, Alameda and Emeryville — in the House of Representatives since 1998. She plans to run for Senate in 2024 for the seat of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is planning to retire after a three-decade career in the body.

She is facing a stacked field: Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Katie Porter have also announced, alongside others, and both boast large war chests, weighty endorsements, and dominant polling numbers.

Lee also has big endorsements: Rep. Ro Khanna, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Mayor London Breed are all pulling for her, among others. She has raised less money and is polling lower than the other two, however — though the election is still more than a year away.

If Lee won, she would be the third Black woman to ever serve in the Senate.

Read along with our liveblog of their conversation below.