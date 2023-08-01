Mission Local Managing Editor Joe Eskenazi is interviewing Congresswoman Barbara Lee at Manny’s tonight, from 6-7 p.m.

Congresswoman Lee has represented the East Bay — including Oakland, Berkeley, Alameda and Emeryville — in the House of Representatives since 1998. She plans to run for Senate in 2024 for the seat of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is planning to retire after a three-decade career in the body.

She is facing a stacked field: Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Katie Porter have also announced, alongside others, and both boast large war chests, weighty endorsements, and dominant polling numbers.

Lee also has big endorsements: Rep. Ro Khanna, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Mayor London Breed are all pulling for her, among others. She has raised less money and is polling lower than the other two, however — though the election is still more than a year away.

If Lee won, she would be the third Black woman to ever serve in the Senate.

Read along with our liveblog of their conversation below.

Lana Tleimat is an intern at Mission Local.

