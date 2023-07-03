Ousted Public Works boss and current federal prisoner Mohammed Nuru had his flaws, but he did excel at following the money. And, in the case of the homeless work program Downtown Streets, which disseminates yellow-clad currently and formerly unhoused people throughout San Francisco to clean and beautify their surroundings, he found himself at a loss.

“I remember Mohammed, of all people, was really negative about this program,” recalled a former colleague. Nuru would muse incredulously to his coworkers about the Downtown Streets Team’s business model: “They don’t pay them anything? They give them gift cards? This is bullshit.”

In a lengthier and less profane manner, the city of San Francisco has spent some 18 months attempting to determine if that’s the case. The outcome of the city’s long-running audit and investigation could ding Downtown Streets for hundreds of thousands of dollars — and, even more damagingly for an outfit doing work in 20 California cities, declare its volunteer-based business model to be unlawful.

“Our preliminary findings are that DST [Downtown Streets Team] owes a total of $475,529.98 in health care expenditures to 203 current and former workers, and $62,975.92 in penalties to the City,” stated a Sept. 2022 missive from the city’s Office of Labor Standards and Enforcement to Downtown Streets’ Menlo Park-based attorney. “You’ll notice that $394,506.67 of the restitution amount is for the group of workers DST contends are ‘volunteers.’ The City Attorney’s Office reviewed all the information provided by DST, including the caselaw, and supports OLSE’s position that the Team Members are employees, not volunteers.”

Over the ensuing nine months, Downtown Streets and city officials have continued to meet and hash out numbers, and these dollar totals have been altered. But not necessarily lowered.

When asked if Downtown Streets is on the hook for more or less than the $538,506 tallied in September, chief programming officer Chris Richardson candidly states, “the short answer is we just don’t know.” Patrick Mulligan, the director of the city’s Office of Labor Standards and Enforcement, said he couldn’t go into details on an active case — but did concede the dollar figures remain “significant” and “substantial.”

Ernest James Little said he earns a $25 Target card for every four-hour shift wtih Downtown Streets. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Add another descriptor to that: Existential. Downtown Streets has been making its case in City Hall to supervisors and members of the mayor’s office. It argues that, separate and apart from a looming six-figure disgorgement, being made to abandon a business model reliant on largely unpaid labor will be its death knell.

If the San Francisco labor office’s “preliminary position that Team Members are employees is sustained, DST will be forced to discontinue services in SF and all other communities and enter some form of insolvency,” reads a six-page “position statement” crafted in the wake of the city’s investigation.

While members of the Downtown Streets Team are lightly compensated, the organization isn’t: A perusal of city numbers reveals Downtown Streets has received at least $2.17 million in San Francisco contracts since 2017. A $1.78 million state grant just came through to fund Downtown Streets in Alameda County and others. Downtown Streets’ most recent tax filing denotes $8.34 million in government grants, as well as 1,034 volunteers (compared to 120 employees).

Paola Laverde, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Labor Standards Enforcement, said that Downtown Streets is also presently facing a pair of claims at the state level — “but the claims are both in the adjudication process and [we] cannot comment on them until the process is finalized.” Downtown Streets in 2021 settled a wage theft suit for $170,000.

Whether one bemoans the potential demise of an outfit that, in its own words, fights “homelessness through the dignity of work and the power of community” or questions the funneling of millions of dollars of government money to an outfit founded on the explicit model of not paying wages to its workforce isn’t a simple dichotomy. It could be both. It’s complicated.

So, it turns out, is the definition of a “volunteer.”

Unlike the black-and-green clad workers of Urban Alchemy, who line the streets of Civic Center and the Tenderloin in numbers harking to a conquering army, Downtown Streets teams are fewer in number and harder to find.

But their trademark goldenrod-colored shirts do give them away. On Friday, Ernest James Little, 59, was gathering wrappers, tissues and other trash near Civic Center BART.

“My name’s Little, but I’m not little,” he said, rising up to reveal his six-foot stature. “I love Downtown,” he says of his not-quite employer of two years. “They help me very much.”

Little saw the yellow-clad Downtown Streets Team Members at a time in his life when he was “bad off. I was not that level of bad off” — he gestures low to the ground with his hands — “but bad.”

Well, that was then: “People look at you and at least you are picking up trash.” The work has been good for Little. But there’s more to it than that: Every four-hour shift he works earns him a $25 Target gift card from Downtown Streets. “They got me a social worker, they helped me get my finances straight to pay my bills — I’m on SSI.”

Little is an evangelist. This program appears to be working for him. But it clearly isn’t working for the Office of Labor Standards and Employment. Or for several labor attorneys contacted by Mission Local, who felt Downtown Streets — an outfit with more than 1,000 reported volunteers — was straining the legal definition of a volunteer.

“Taking my labor lawyer hat off, it’s a wonderful thing,” says Zoe Palitz. But Palitz is a labor lawyer, at Altshuler Berzon LLP. And the fact that Downtown Streets hands gift cards to its volunteers — and, critically, bases remuneration levels on participation levels — set off red flags for her.

“If I volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, I’m not getting a bigger lunch for more hours worked,” she explained. “If you’re paying people on these gift cards based on how much they work, that starts to feel like an end run around paying wages.”

Adds Veena Dubal, a labor law professor at UC Irvine, “It seems to me that if these are people who are doing quote-unquote volunteer services to get basic life necessities they rely on, then this is not volunteer work.”

Downtown Streets, Palitz notes, finds itself in a legal and moral Catch-22. The more it gives workers via gift cards and non-wage compensation, the more it appears to be evading wage laws and the taxes and worker benefits tied to them. And the less it gives workers, the more it opens itself up to charges of exploitation.

But this is the nature of a business model based on minimally compensated labor.

Ernest James Little says Downtown Streets has done right by him: ‘They got me a social worker, they helped me get my finances straight to pay my bills — I’m on SSI.’ Photo by Lydia Chávez

Richardson, Downtown Streets’ chief program officer, has been in the fold for nearly 14 years. In that time, “I’ve seen thousands of people who would not be able to be served by any other model.”

Many of the people on the street teams, he says, are not only unable to hold down a regular job, they may not possess the requisite documents to do so. “This is not employment,” he says. “It’s pre-employment. We do not try to keep folks volunteering with us. Our goal is to move them on to bigger and better things.”

Richardson said that Downtown Streets is “defending our [business] model as it stands” but “also exploring other options.”

That seems wise: His greatest fear is that a negative ruling by San Francisco’s labor office could induce a cascading effect up and down the state and lead to Downtown Streets’ present business model being declared incompatible with California law — and the implosion of the nonprofit.

“I’ve been on pins and needles for 18 months now. It has been an absolute nightmare,” he says. “To be honest with you, I’m shaking in my boots.”

Others are more sanguine. On the same day that Little was picking up rubbish around Civic Center BART for a gift card, Mission Local spotted a similarly dressed worker tidying up a block and a half from 16th Street Station. Except this woman was a paid Public Works employee.

The Laborers Union has long accused San Francisco department heads of knowingly contracting out union jobs to lower-paid non-union workers — or, in the case of Downtown Streets, minimally paid workers. In doing so, the city appears to be doing an end run of its own, around prevailing wage rules.

Members of the laborers’ union, Local 261 on the picket line in 2016. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros

“We’ve warned the city for years about duplicating union work with unscrupulous nonprofits, trying to save a buck by violating our collective bargaining agreements … while avoiding prevailing wage requirements for contracts by calling them ‘grants,’” wrote Ramon Hernandez, the business manager for the Laborers’ Union Local 261.

“Our unhoused residents deserve so much better than exploitation and a cheap gift card.”

Hernandez’s union last year sued the city, claiming Nuru was the architect of a multi-million dollar grift, and retaliated against Local 261 laborers when they called him out on it.

And yet, when it comes to Downtown Streets, they’re on the same page. San Francisco, like the definition of a “volunteer,” remains complicated.

“Ultimately,” says a former Public Works higher-up, “Mohammed’s insight was kinda right.”

Additional reporting by Lydia Chávez and Will Jarrett