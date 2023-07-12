A fire erupted around 4:30 p.m. in a top-floor apartment at 149 Julian Ave., a three-story building around the corner from 16th Street BART Plaza.

None of the tenants in the eight-unit building were injured. SFFD said they requested Red Cross for one displaced person. The tenant in the apartment where the fire originated was out of town on vacation. He was informed by his fellow tenants of the fire and will be home in a few hours, according to his fellow tenant Paula Groves.

The tenants of the other seven units that were unaffected were allowed back into their apartments as of tonight.

“I heard the fire alarm, but sometimes those just go off,” said Justin Edgar, who also lives in the building. “I wasn’t fully sure until I saw black smoke coming from the apartment passing by my window.”

Other members of the crowd recounted how it went down. Eric Tallman and Paula Groves added, “They had to bust the door down.”

Four fire trucks were present, but the fire went out fairly quickly, staying contained in the single apartment. Burnt ash was outside of the affected apartment on the facade of the top floor.

Some firefighters were lifted to the roof to assess the damage while other firefighters moved debris from the damaged apartment.