Sorting through piles of clothes, scrubbing out stains and fiddling with broken zippers is a typical day for Emily LaRoche, owner of Double Vision Thrift in the Mission.

“At first I was just like finding things on the ground and washing them because there’s so many clothes if you keep an eye on them,” said LaRoche, who founded Double Vision in 2020 – the pandemic, she added, allowed time to “let ideas fester.”

The idea was born in her college years: LaRoche focused on environmental studies and photography, which sparked her curiosity in sustainability.

“Environmental studies really made me conscious of waste, and I would just find clothes on the street and wash them and donate them,” said LaRoche. “Then I started thinking, oh, well, maybe I can make a business out of this.”

Double Vision exists entirely via pop-ups in the Mission every few months. Walking by 455A Valencia St. on the day of a Double Vision Thrift pop-up, you might see a chalk drawn “THRIFT POP-UP SALE” with an arrow pointing to the mysteriously open door.

The store sells clothes, bags, belts and shoes. Occasionally LaRoche will craft clothes from miscellaneous materials. At the most recent pop-up, a jacket for sale was sewn by LaRoche out of green plastic bags.

Just this past Saturday on July 15, Double Vision celebrated its third anniversary with another pop-up shop, selling cowboy boots, band shirts, pullover fleeces, swimsuits and more.

Along with hosting thrift-style pop-ups for profit, Double Vision also hosts free events with Food Not Bombs, which regularly hands out free food at the 16th Street BART Plaza.

Shortly after moving to the East Bay when she was five years old, LaRoche remembers “coming to the Mission and Valencia Street in high school, and going to all of the vintage [stores].” When she finished college, there was no question where LaRoche was going to move. “I’ve always loved it in the Mission in particular, because it’s just the perfect, like, the little desert with nice weather and barely any clouds.”

As to the lack of recycling clothes, LaRoche blames the unsustainable nature of fast fashion. “All of the mass production and mass disposal is unethical, from getting the resources to its production,” said LaRoche.

“It’s important for people to see that [these items] are still clothing. I wish people saw them with more value,” she said. “A lot of the clothes you see [in bins or on the street] are perfectly fine.”