Thursday June 15, 2023

Manny’s: June Community Happy Hour with Harvey Milk & Alice B. Toklas Dem Club

To continue their Pride month events, Manny’s is hosting a Community Happy Hour with the Harvey Milk Democratic Club and Alice B. Toklas Democratic Club! At this Thursday happy hour you can meet new faces in your community. The event starts at 5:30p.m. at Manny’s at 3092 16th St. If you are not sure you can make it, the discounted 50 percent off of drinks for all might sway you!

Frameline 47 Film Festival

Celebrate Pride month with the Frameline Film Festival as they continue onto their 47th year. This year has over 100 queer films, and some films are selling out fast. In-person screenings are between June 14-24, and streaming for films follows the week after. To read about individual films and buy your tickets, click here.

SF’s African Arts Academy 2023 Kickoff & Juneteenth Celebration

Leading up to Juneteenth this weekend, multiple groups are hosting events to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved Black people and African American culture. SF’s African Arts Academy is hosting a wide variety of Juneteenth events, one of which is a panel on “Black excellence and overcoming adversity” with special guest District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton. This event is on Thursday, June 15, at 6p.m. at Southeast Community Center, 1550 Evans Ave. For more information on their Juneteenth events click here.

Friday June 16, 2023

SF Human Rights Commission; SF’s Juneteenth Kick-Off Celebration

On Friday, San Francisco’s Human Rights Commission is hosting another event in light of Juneteenth. At 12 p.m., the commision is hosting their Juneteenth celebration with Mayor London Breed at the City Hall North Light Court at 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place.

SF Black Wall Street Inaugural Gala

Later that day, SF’s Black Wall Street is hosting their Inaugural Gala. This year’s theme is “Cut the Check,” a call for “economic justice and reparations for San Francisco’s Black community.” While the event is free to all community members, it requires attendees to pre-register and wear black and/or gold formal attire. The gala is Friday, June 16 and from 5-10 p.m. at the Hibernia Bank, 1 Jones Street. Tickets are currently sold out, but keep on the lookout here for more information.

Dance Mission Theater Mission in the Mix show

Dance Mission Theater is hosting their annual live performance, Mission in the Mix, from the June 16-25. This show features different guest performers at each show, and information about tickets and each performer per night can be found here. Tickets cost $27.50.

Saturday June 17, 2023

Mission Branch Library Open House (SF)

If you love books, live entertainment and the Mission community, head over to the Mission Branch Library Open House to celebrate their first anniversary at this location! You can enjoy entertainment from 12-1 p.m. by Dueto Arte, and crafts will be available for all ages between 1-3 p.m.

Sunday June 18, 2023

El Rio Daytime Realness June Pride Kickoff

If you are over 21 and in the mood to party for pride, El Rio is hosting a Daytime Realness June Pride Kick Off! El Rio will host a list of live performers such as Miss Shugana, Madd-Dogg 20/20, Translucent and Hera Wynn. This event pays tribute to the recent death of Heklina, a drag queen who was a fierce advocate for the San Francisco LGBTQ+ community. Doors will be open from 2-8 p.m., and advanced tickets give you front-of-the-line privilege until 5 p.m. El Rio is at 3158 Mission St. For more information on tickets, click here.

Free Movie Night at a Comic Shop (SF)

Who could resist a free movie night? Silver Sprocket Comic Shop is hosting a free movie night, with screenings of The Watermelon Woman (R) and Tangerine (R), two movies with a protagonist who is Black and queer.

While admission is free, you must reserve your ticket online.The event starts at 5p.m. and Silver Sprocket Comic Shop is located at 1018 Valencia St.

Manny’s: “Manny’s Neighborhood Trash Cleanup” w/ $1 Margaritas & Free Burritos (SF)

Want to pitch in to make your neighborhood a better place while you eat a free burrito? If so, you are in luck because Manny’s is hosting their weekly neighborhood cleanup! By spending some of your day picking up trash in the Mission, Manny’s will give you a certificate that qualifies you for discounts from local businesses that day. You know where to go if you want a free movie ticket to the Roxie Theater, a free burrito from La Cumbre, $1 margarita at Lolos, one free yoga class at HAUM Yoga and more.