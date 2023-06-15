It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Budget season.

You will likely be hearing a lot more about San Francisco’s budget over the coming weeks, as Mayor London Breed, the Board of Supervisors, and dozens of city departments vie to secure their vision of the city’s funding for the next two years.

So far, Breed has solicited suggestions from city departments and created a budget proposal. The proposal includes cuts for roughly half of departments — intended to reduce the city’s expected $291 million deficit — while other departments including the police and Public Health are in for big increases, under current plans.

But there are still lots of hoops to jump through before the process is finished, including feedback from city departments, public comment, and new plan proposals from Supervisor Connie Chan, chair of the Budget and Appropriation Committee.

Take a look at the budget timeline to see what is happening when:

Date Event Details December The Mayor sends budget instructions to city departments The Mayor requested that each department find areas to cut to reduce the city’s budget deficit. A blanket instruction was issued for departments to find 5% cuts, with some departments asked to find 10% cuts. March–June The Mayor takes in department ideas and forms a budget proposal The process is intended to respect the needs of each department while balancing the city’s books. Weds, May 31 The Mayor presents her budget proposal The plan presented by Breed cuts about half of city departments. The Early Childhood Department, the Ethics Commission, and the Mayor’s Office are facing cuts over 5%. Some departments are poised to see their budgets increased, including SFPD, Public Health, and the Human Rights Commission. June 14–16 Departments make requests for changes to their budgets This week, city supervisors are hearing departments’ thoughts on Breed‘s proposal. The departments can advocate for changes if desired. Public comment will be available for routine legislative business but not for discussions of the budget. Wednesday: Treasurer/Tax Collector Department of Technology Assessor/Recorder Board of Appeals Health Service System Office of the City Administrator Department of Human Resources Ethics Commission Department of Elections Retirement Board Mayor’s Office Office of the Controller General City Responsibility Planning Department Public Works Department of Building Inspection Board of Supervisors Thursday: Asian Art Museum Human Services Agency Human Rights Commission Fine Arts Museum Academy of Sciences Arts Commission War Memorial Children, Youth, and Families Child Support Services Department on the Status of Women Recreation and Park Department Economic & Workforce Development Department of Public Health Homeless and Supportive Housing Early Child Care Friday: Fire Department City Attorney’s Office Department of Environment Law Library Public Library Civil Service Commission Rent Board Emergency Management Juvenile Probation Adult Probation Superior Court Sheriff’s Department Office of Police Accountability Inspector General Sheriff’s Public Defender District Attorney Police Department Tues, June 20 Independent feedback plus the Supervisors’ first budget draft The Budget & Legislative Analyst, an independent financial advisor for the Board of Supervisors, gives feedback on the Mayor’s budget proposal and the departments’ suggested changes. Chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, Supervisor Connie Chan, presents the Board of Supervisors’ proposed spending plan. The plan will likely use Breed’s plan as a starting point with department feedback incorporated. June 21-23 Second round of requests from city departments Supervisors will hear from the departments again, this time commenting on their amended plan. The departments will be heard in the same groupings as they were the first time around in June 14-16. Mon, June 26 Public comment day The public will be able to comment on any element of the proposed budget throughout the day, from 10 a.m. Supervisor Chan will present an amended proposed spending plan, based on the second round of feedback from the departments and public comment. The Supervisors’ second budget draft Tues, June 27 Final deliberations Supervisors will go through the final draft to make sure everyone is happy. Substantial changes can still be made at this stage. Weds, June 28 The Board will discuss the budget and vote for it to be continued to the next meeting. Most ordinances before the Board of Supervisors only need to appear twice, but budget ordinances need to appear three times. First appearance of the budget Tues, July 11 Tues, July 18 First reading of the budget The Board will discuss and vote on the budget. Final reading of the budget The Board will discuss and vote on the budget. Final readings are usually little more than rubber stamps, but that cannot be assumed for contentious ordinances like the budget. Tues, July 25 Mon, July 31 Deadline for the Mayor’s signature The Mayor must sign the budget by July 31 and it will be officially adopted.

Meetings should start at 10 a.m. and can be watched either in person at City Hall or via SFGOVTV. Public comment will be limited to routine items for most meetings, but a full day has been allocated for public comment on the budget on June 26.

Documents related to the budget process can be found on the city government website.