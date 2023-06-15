Photo by Lola M. Chavez.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Budget season.

You will likely be hearing a lot more about San Francisco’s budget over the coming weeks, as Mayor London Breed, the Board of Supervisors, and dozens of city departments vie to secure their vision of the city’s funding for the next two years.

So far, Breed has solicited suggestions from city departments and created a budget proposal. The proposal includes cuts for roughly half of departments — intended to reduce the city’s expected $291 million deficit — while other departments including the police and Public Health are in for big increases, under current plans.

But there are still lots of hoops to jump through before the process is finished, including feedback from city departments, public comment, and new plan proposals from Supervisor Connie Chan, chair of the Budget and Appropriation Committee.

Take a look at the budget timeline to see what is happening when:

Date

Event

Details

December

The Mayor sends

budget instructions

to city departments

The Mayor requested that each

department find areas to cut

to reduce the city’s budget deficit.

 

A blanket instruction was issued

for departments to find 5% cuts,

with some departments asked to

find 10% cuts.

March–June

The Mayor takes in

department ideas and

forms a budget proposal

The process is intended to respect

the needs of each department while

balancing the city’s books.

Weds, May 31

The Mayor presents

her budget proposal

The plan presented by Breed cuts

about half of city departments. The

Early Childhood Department, the

Ethics Commission, and the Mayor’s

Office are facing cuts over 5%.

 

Some departments are poised to see

their budgets increased, including

SFPD, Public Health, and the

Human Rights Commission.

June 14–16

Departments make

requests for changes

to their budgets

This week, city supervisors

are hearing departments’ thoughts on

Breed‘s proposal. The departments can

advocate for changes if desired.

 

Public comment will be available for

routine legislative business but not

for discussions of the budget.

 

Wednesday:

Treasurer/Tax Collector

Department of Technology

Assessor/Recorder

Board of Appeals

Health Service System

Office of the City Administrator

Department of Human Resources

Ethics Commission

Department of Elections

Retirement Board

Mayor’s Office

Office of the Controller

General City Responsibility

Planning Department

Public Works

Department of Building Inspection

Board of Supervisors

 

Thursday:

Asian Art Museum

Human Services Agency

Human Rights Commission

Fine Arts Museum

Academy of Sciences

Arts Commission

War Memorial

Children, Youth, and Families

Child Support Services

Department on the Status of Women

Recreation and Park Department

Economic & Workforce Development

Department of Public Health

Homeless and Supportive Housing

Early Child Care

 

Friday:

Fire Department

City Attorney’s Office

Department of Environment

Law Library

Public Library

Civil Service Commission

Rent Board

Emergency Management

Juvenile Probation

Adult Probation

Superior Court

Sheriff’s Department

Office of Police Accountability

Inspector General Sheriff’s

Public Defender

District Attorney

Police Department

Tues, June 20

Independent feedback

plus the Supervisors’

first budget draft

The Budget & Legislative Analyst, an

independent financial advisor for the

Board of Supervisors, gives feedback

on the Mayor’s budget proposal and the

departments’ suggested changes.

 

Chair of the Budget and Appropriations

Committee, Supervisor Connie Chan,

presents the Board of Supervisors’

proposed spending plan. The plan

will likely use Breed’s plan as a

starting point with department

feedback incorporated.

June 21-23

Second round of

requests from city

departments

Supervisors will hear from

the departments again, this time

commenting on their amended plan.

 

The departments will be heard in the

same groupings as they were the first

time around in June 14-16.

Mon, June 26

Public comment day

The public will be able to comment on

any element of the proposed budget

throughout the day, from 10 a.m.

Supervisor Chan will present an

amended proposed spending plan,

based on the second round of

feedback from the departments and

public comment.

The Supervisors’

second budget draft

Tues, June 27

Final deliberations

Supervisors will go through the final

draft to make sure everyone is happy.

Substantial changes can still be made

at this stage.

Weds, June 28

The Board will discuss the budget and

vote for it to be continued to the next

meeting.

 

Most ordinances before the Board of

Supervisors only need to appear twice,

but budget ordinances need to appear

three times.

First appearance of

the budget

Tues, July 11

Tues, July 18

First reading of

the budget

The Board will discuss and vote

on the budget.

Final reading of

the budget

The Board will discuss and vote

on the budget. Final readings are

usually little more than rubber stamps,

but that cannot be assumed for

contentious ordinances like the budget.

Tues, July 25

Mon, July 31

Deadline for the

Mayor’s signature

The Mayor must sign the budget by

July 31 and it will be officially adopted.

Meetings should start at 10 a.m. and can be watched either in person at City Hall or via SFGOVTV. Public comment will be limited to routine items for most meetings, but a full day has been allocated for public comment on the budget on June 26.

Documents related to the budget process can be found on the city government website.

