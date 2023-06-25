Two queer people, one wrapped in a Pride rainbow flag, sketching.
"Show me that butthole." Aaron Woodward, left, and Sean @seancarts, right, drawing the scene. Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.

Hundreds of people poured into Dolores Park  in their best and brightest outfits Saturday of Pride weekend, filling up each square inch of grass — if they weren’t in line for the bathroom or booze, that is. Mission Local photographed some messages seen on folks’ clothes or signs that subtly or not-so-subtly expressed their queer pride and the political protest fueling this weekend.

A Black lesbian couple holding alcoholic beverages, one wearing gay WNBA star Brittney Griner's shirt.
Chris, wearing WNBA Allstar and two-time Olympic gold champion Brittney Griner’s jersey, left. Simone W., right. Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
A woman with curly blonde hair wears a t-shirt depicting Sesame Street characters Bert and Ernie.
Shay and Ken talk on along the Muni line at the top of Dolores Park. Shay’s shirt depicts Sesame Street characters, Bert and Ernie. Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
A man in a mesh red tank and two layered necklaces that read 'Pride.' He also flashes a rainbow fan.
Freddy Skylar shows off necklaces created by Rough Trade Gear, which read ‘Pride’ and shows off a rainbow fan. @freddyskylarsaints. Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
An older man with a broom mustache talks to a lady in a green sweater and black beret. The man wears a white, blue and red hat in the style of brand 'Fila' that reads 'Fag.'
“Fag” hat. Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
A group of queer, femme-presenting people wearing raninbow themed attire, with rainbows over their breasts.
Jacqueline Bui (Bye Gym Hellow Bingsy hat), Abbi Everywhere (unicorn), Nakiah Hemmings (“Yass” “Equal” “Human” shirt.) Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
The back of man whose bright red jacket reads, "Balls Deep. Est. 1969."
“Balls Deep. Est. 1969.” Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
Jill Hill embroidering a kink message, “Beat Me.” Hill wears a shirt that reads, “God Loves Fags.” Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
A group of women wearing a variety of shirts. A couple talk about boobies.
Phoenix, Stephanie (“Bullshit” shirt), Jeanne (“Dirty Heads Swim Team” shirt), Tamia, Bree (“Boobies Make Me Smile” shirt). Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
A young gay man wears a tee-shirt that says 'Harvey Milk Supervisor' and wears rainbow suspenders.
Jack Hebb. Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
A woman in white cat-eye shades wears a white crop-top tee with the style of Pepsi, that says, "Pussy."
“Pussy.” Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
A handmade sign that reads, 'Like-a-dyke Day! Dyke Space.' Behind are several lesbian couples hanging out.
The section of Dolores Park reserved for lesbians. Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
A man in a white tank with Ariel the Little Mermaid. Under, it reads, 'But Daddy, I Love Him.'
“But Daddy, I love him.” Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
A man in a white cowboy shirt with a words 'Cock destroyer' and another holding him.
“Cock Destroyer.” Necklace that reads, “Big brain. Bigger ass.” Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
Chalk on Dolores Park that reads, "In August I'M TELLING MY PARENTS."
“In August I’M TELLING MY PARENTS.” Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
Two men in line for the outhouses at Dolores Park wear black tee-shirts that read, 'Black Slap Me Harder" and "Gummy Thicc."
“Back Slap Me Harder.” “Gummy Thicc.” Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
A group of women dancing in the center lawn at Dolores Park.
Dancers. Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
Several lesbian couples camp out at Dolores Park behind a caution tape that reads, 'Dykes Only.'
“Dykes Only.” Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
A man wearing a 'I don't care' shirt and 'nasty pig socks.'
David Patrickson. “I don’t care” shirt and “Nasty Pig” socks. Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
A rock bad plays behind a banner that reads, 'U-haul,' the term for lesbians partnering up and moving in together quickly.
“U-Haul.” Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
A group of men embrace at the top of Dolores Park, two shirtless, and the other in a tank that reads, "Both? Both is good."
“Both? Both is good.” Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.
A young man wears at 1973 shirt to commemorate Roe v Wade.
Lorenzo Rosas. “1973.” Photo taken by Annika Hom, taken June 24, 2023.

REPORTER. Annika Hom is our inequality reporter through our partnership with Report for America. Annika was born and raised in the Bay Area. She previously interned at SF Weekly and the Boston Globe where she focused on local news and immigration. She is a proud Chinese and Filipina American. She has a twin brother that (contrary to soap opera tropes) is not evil.

Follow her on Twitter at @AnnikaHom.

