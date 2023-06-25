Hundreds of people poured into Dolores Park in their best and brightest outfits Saturday of Pride weekend, filling up each square inch of grass — if they weren’t in line for the bathroom or booze, that is. Mission Local photographed some messages seen on folks’ clothes or signs that subtly or not-so-subtly expressed their queer pride and the political protest fueling this weekend.
