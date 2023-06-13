In the seconds after a car cruised by a Friday night party in front of Mission Skateboards and sprayed the scene with a round of gunfire, the community kicked in.

Some of the uninjured ripped off their shirts to make tourniquets for the injured, others held and comforted the wounded as they waited for paramedics to arrive. A couple ran after the Mercedes-Benz that carried the shooter who shot at the group of young people celebrating the sixth anniversary of a local clothing brand.

This is the scene described by two witnesses to the drive-by shooting that wounded eight men and one woman — one critically and three still recovering in the hospital; five have been discharged since. The majority of victims were in their 20s. The oldest was 34.

“I thought it was the end of the world, and I’m glad it wasn’t,” said one eyewitness at the party, who requested anonymity. “And if it had been, I’m glad it was around people who all were exactly who you’d hope they’d be.”

A statement from Mission Skateboards posted the day after the shooting agreed. “We watched our friends and neighbors selflessly tend to the wounded without question. Our peers were the best and bravest of San Francisco, we will forever be honored to have them in our lives.”

The shooting occurred a little after 9 p.m. when the corner of Treat Avenue and 24th Street was crowded with dozens of people in front of Mission Skateboard celebrating the six-year anniversary of the clothing brand Dying Breed, located in the same storefront.

Suddenly, four or five shots rang out next door near the Treat Avenue corner of Mission Praxis, according to a witness near a chopped cheese sandwich vendor on 24th Street.

It wasn’t the sound of fireworks as some imagined, it was someone recklessly shooting from a car, “spraying everybody,” said one witness.

Fearing the shooter might turn back to fire off another round, two party guests pursued him briefly before losing him.

“No one that got shot had more than a neighborhood relationship to each other,” a witness said of the victims.

The eyewitness near the cheese sandwich vendor sprinted off with two others toward Balmy Alley to take shelter. They then looped around to check in on everyone. There, people were either in shock “not moving” on the ground, “screaming,” or trying to keep the injured awake.

“There was a guy whose bullet went through his chest, and they were trying to find [the bullet],” one witness said. “And they realized that it was the [same] bullet that hit the guy behind him — in the head, upper right temple.”

Immediately, someone went to the man shot in the head to lean “up against him, trying to hold his head still, and trying to make sure he was stable.”

The man shot in the head was leaning against Mission Praxis, while the one in the shot chest was propped up against the electrical box on the corner.

At least two men were shot in the leg, the witnesses said. One, a witness said, “was remarkably calm after being shot.”

Police arrived within minutes of the shooting, and paramedics arrived soon after, the witnesses said. A local homeless man refused to leave the scene before everyone had been taken to the hospital.

Many locals described the parties Mission Skateboards and Dying Breed throws as fun and safe community events. Friday’s incident was an outlier, not something that anyone worried about happening.

“Our heart hurts for the victims and our community as a whole due to the acts of Friday night,” read a joint statement released Monday by Mission Skateboards and Dying Breed.

“We have endured our fair share of adversity over decades of economic fluctuations, cultural struggles and personal sacrifice. Violence should not be one of them. While celebrating our six-year-anniversary, after battling through several difficult years including a global pandemic, our small gathering was ultimately tarnished by a hateful act.”

In the aftermath, businesses on 24th Street near Treat are discussing a public forum to discuss violence.