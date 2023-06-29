Robert remembers cold windy days in the Mission when many of its trees
were little more than promising twigs in the ground!
Since, he fell in love with the opinionated poets, artists, and eccentrics
who enlivened the Cafe La Boheme.
He hopes that others will find some of his photos as surprising as they
are to him.
Like his hero, Chiang Yee, the author of The Silent Traveller in San
Francisco, Robert enjoys being an inconspicuous observer of the world as he discovers it.
Isn't our world interesting?