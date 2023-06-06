The city has erected new fences with police insignia around the Mission District McDonald’s late last week, in an apparent effort to push street vendors and unhoused residents out of the area altogether.

In recent months, unlicensed vendors have proliferated at the 24th and Mission BART plazas and spilled over onto nearby blocks.

The new barriers flank the sidewalk on Mission Street adjacent the McDonald’s. One set of metal grates sits in front of the restaurant, leaving a narrow walkway for people to exit the restaurant, and another set runs along the curb, narrowing the sidewalk for pedestrians.

After police and Department of Public Works employees ramped up checks on vendor permits at the BART plazas over the past year, those seeking a stretch of sidewalk to sell goods — or simply sit or lie down — have in recent months crossed the street from the plazas to the area in front of McDonald’s.

That created problems for the restaurant.

We “called the police all the time,” said Clementina, a manager at McDonald’s, who said customers complained frequently. “Now the customers say it’s very good, because it’s cleaner.”

“Maybe people will bring more business”

Sua, who works with the nonprofit SF Safe as a community ambassador and has been stationed at the plaza for a few weeks, said the new gates were a tactic from the Police Department and Public Works.

He originally had doubts about their efficacy, because he’s seen the cat-and-mouse nature of policing the plazas, but said they seemed to be working.

“They did exactly what I didn’t think they were capable of,” Sua said on Monday afternoon, noting it was a relatively calm day.

“It looks clean,” said Celso, who works at Ariel’s restaurant a couple of doors down from McDonald’s, in Spanish. “If they keep it this way, maybe people will bring more business.”

Celso said that customers hoping to enter his restaurant didn’t like to walk through the dense crowd of vendors and buyers that often congregated in front of the McDonald’s building.

But, he said, it was clear that the vendors had just moved down the block in either direction, setting up shop further north or south on Mission Street.

Shuffled down the block

Just a couple feet away from Ariel’s, a woman named Maria packed up shoes and a random assortment of pharmacy items like toothpaste and deodorant into a suitcase.

Since she got pushed from the plaza and the area by McDonald’s, she said she has just moved down the street. That shuffling, she said, made business harder because there is more pedestrian traffic at the BART plazas.

“It’s hard because the people are more over there,” Maria said in Spanish, looking over at the plaza where permitted vendors with tents and tables had set up. A police car with flashing lights — a typical fixture at the northeast plaza for the past few months — stood guard on the plaza.

Another woman, Reyna, has a permit to sell jewelry outside of Chava’s restaurant on Mission about halfway down the block from McDonald’s, but with the new fences at McDonald’s pushing people onto her turf, “it’s really stressful,” she said in Spanish. “When the police chase them from there, they come here.”

Other vendors even have permits to sell goods at the very spot where the new barriers now stand. It’s unclear where most of those vendors had decided to move on Monday afternoon.

“It’s not a solution,” said Cesar Canales in Spanish of the barriers. He sells clothing across the street at the often less-chaotic southwest plaza. “It’s something that you’re never going to get rid of.”

Canales pointed across the street toward El Farolito where, as we spoke, vendors gathered briefly out front and sold items out of small bags. Canales said he can’t compete with those selling stolen goods for lower prices, and said it was “illogical” that he frequently had to show his permit to officials, while others sold goods without permits just a few yards away.

Neither Public Works nor SFPD immediately returned requests for comment.

“For me in my business, I’m at a critical point of declaring bankruptcy,” Canales said. “Business is 99 percent down.”

At the east side of Mission Street, at least eight people crowded onto the sidewalk near El Farolito, slowing pedestrian movement to nearly a halt. Prospective buyers peered into backpacks and cash exchanged hands.

“Scooter for sale,” called out one teenager, rolling slowly through the crowd.