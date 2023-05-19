Just in time for the weekend, here is your weekly grab bag of neighborhood goings-on – featuring art exhibits, political panels, and oodles of workshops and fun activities for kids.

The first of these events starts in a few hours, so waste no time diving in:

Friday, May 19

Democracy and storytime at Manny’s

From 5–7:30 p.m., Manny’s cafe at 16th and Valencia is hosting Sochua Mu, a Cambodian women’s rights activist and politician living in exile in the United States. The event is free, although donations are welcomed – and a sweater knitted by Mu will be up for grabs in a raffle.

Later at 8:30 p.m. you can find an interactive storytelling event along the theme of “Chosen Family” in the same spot. The evening will feature games, conversation, and performances about expanding the definition of family beyond blood relations. Tickets are available from $10 or free upon request.

Free concert at the San Francisco Armory

Starting tonight at 5 p.m., you can watch DJ Shadow and DJ Aaron Axelsen perform a free concert at the San Francisco Armory.

There will be additional concerts at the same time on Saturday and Sunday. The event is being put on by San Francisco jeans-makers Levis as part of a celebration of their 150th anniversary, so expect more jeans-themed entertainment than your typical concert.

House of Seiko art exhibit

Artists Kennedy Morgan and Alice Gong Xiaowen are launching a new joint exhibition today at the House of Seiko on South Van Ness and 22nd.

The reception runs from 7–10 p.m. The exhibition, called Malar, features a mixture of monochromatic sculptures and pictures in iron and graphite.

Saturday, May 20

Free shadow puppet class

The Red Poppy Art House on 23rd and Folsom is hosting a free workshop for families and children to learn how to stage shadow puppet performances.

Artists Jessica Nguyen and Fred Riley will perform shadow plays based on a short story and a song, before unveiling their techniques and helping kids put on their own performances. The event is pitched at children between 3 and 12 years old and runs from 1–3:30 p.m.

Spaces are limited so RSVPs are encouraged.

Free comedy show

Each Saturday at 2 p.m., the Atlas Cafe hosts a comedy show in their parklet. This “Titans of Comedy” series, put together by the nonprofit Mutiny Radio, is free to attend – although buying a drink or two is encouraged.

Sunday, May 21

826 Valencia storytellers’ showcase

Creative writing workshop 826 Valencia is hosting their seventh annual showcase, highlighting some of their favorite pieces of work from the year along the theme of “Write Now.”

The showcase is being held at the Yerba Buena Gardens at 12:30 p.m. Attendance is free but RSVBs are encouraged.

Mission Science Workshop drop-in

The Mission Science Workshop, an early learning science nonprofit, is hosting a free community day at its Bayview workshop at 50 Pomona Street.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will let children get hands on with “experiments, tinkering, and construction projects.”

Tuesday, May 23

Spanish storytime

The Mission public library is hosting storytime for toddlers in Spanish at 11 a.m. Attendance is free and there is no need to register ahead of time.

Bear in mind that the library is being renovated at the moment, so the event is being held at the former Yoga Tree studio around the corner on Valencia Street.

How to build 80,000 homes

At 5:30 p.m. at Manny’s cafe, you can watch a panel of experts discuss how the city plans to build 82,000 new homes over the next decade.

The panel will feature: Lisa Gluckstein, housing policy advisor to London Breed; Rich Hillis, Director of the Planning Department: and Rachel Tanner, Assistant Director of Planning and Development Services for Palo Alto.

Tickets start from $15 or free upon request.