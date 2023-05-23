Instead of reporting and editing, San Francisco Chronicle and SFGate staffers will be picketing outside the newspaper’s Fifth and Mission building at noon today, pushing the newspaper’s management to sign a union contract after negotiations have stalled.

Nearly two years into negotiations between the San Francisco Chronicle Guild and Hearst, and after dozens of bargaining sessions, the guild now feels that it is on the verge of failing to address three issues that “are just too important” to go unaddressed in their contract: stagnant wages, unequal parental leave and an arbitration clause that allows the company to take “creative interpretations of the contract.”

That’s according to Dustin Gardiner, state capitol reporter and a main organizer of the walkout, the first action the guild has taken in a bid to gain more leverage in its negotiations.

“We’re hopeful that we’re close to a final agreement. But we really can’t settle on these three things,” said Gardiner. “And they’re not willing to move closer to us on those so far.”

Gardiner said the problem was already causing harm to the newsroom: Experienced and mid-career reporters at the paper have left for greener pastures, he said, seeking higher pay and better benefits.

“They’re just not understanding that we have a revolving door problem with so many experienced people leaving,” he said. “That’s why our members feel so strongly that we need to do something to make them understand that we’re serious about this.”

The guild’s next bargaining session with management is Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The group represents workers at both the San Francisco Chronicle and SFGate.

Chronicle management declined to comment on today’s action.

More than 95 of the 145 union members have signed a pledge to take part in today’s walkout, and around three dozen of them will be physically picketing outside the building at Fifth and Mission streets between 12 and 1 p.m..

“They will not do any work from that time — no editing, no Slack, no phone calls,” said crime reporter Megan Cassidy, another member of the bargaining team.

Wages remain a sticking point. . “There’s no pay system to bring people up over time based on their experience,” said Gardiner. “We’ve had a bunch of experienced, mid- and late-career journalists leave The Chronicle in recent years,” which is creating a gap of institutional knowledge and expertise in the newsroom, he said.

About two dozen employees, including some notable names, have left in the past two to years because of dissatisfaction with nearly stagnant wages, Gardiner said.

That includes Chronicle City Hall reporter Trisha Thadani, a finalist for this year’s Pulitzer Prize, who left for the Washington Post in April, citing the lack of guaranteed wage increases.

“The wages were too stagnant, and the fact that we didn’t even have guaranteed a cost of living increase on our already meager salaries was incomprehensible,” Thadani said. “If management doesn’t move, The Chronicle will continue to lose young talent that is vital for the future of the paper.”

In a few instances, the salaries of new hires have outpaced those of more experienced reporters. “The company’s wage scale is just so below the market that they’re having to pay more to hire new people, but they’re not doing anything to bring up existing people,” said Gardiner.

In the lengthy negotiations, which began in June 2021, the parties have already agreed to some changes, including an increase in vacation leave and a bump in the starting salary from $62,000 to $73,000.

The guild has proposed an experience-based raise of 3 percent every three years, in addition to a 2.25 percent annual increase. Hearst has agreed to the 2.25 increase, contingent on a yearly merit review, but not the additional 3 percent.

Other issues discussed at the bargaining table include equitable parental leave, which would guarantee employees living outside the Bay Area receive the same parental leave benefits as their colleagues in the area. Currently, locals get eight weeks of parental leave, while those few out-of-towners receive only five weeks.

“Most of our competitors are giving several months of parental leave,” said Cassidy. “So for them to be nitpicking us over the difference between five and eight weeks, it just seems like a really petty inequity that they’ve created.”

Union members are also working to get rid of a grievance and arbitration clause in the current contract which Gardiner says is so “inherently problematic” that it has been called a “Trojan Horse clause” by workers.

The clause prevents employees from taking disputes with the company to arbitration. “It makes it really hard for us to enforce the contract,” said Gardiner. “If we disagree with how they’re interpreting something in the contract, the company has the sole authority over that interpretation unless we want to take the issue to court.”

In recent years, managers have paid less for their health care plans than workers have; the guild has asked that both pay the same rates, but the clause prevents them from taking the issue to arbitration.

It “puts us at a big disadvantage and lets the company have some creative interpretations of the contract,” added Gardiner.

The San Francisco Chronicle Guild is affiliated with the Pacific Media Workers Guild.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.